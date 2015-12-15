Organs-on-chips Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities 2027

Organs-on-chips are a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chit that fosters the actions, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ system.

The Organs-on-chips market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as wave in applications of OOC devices in the healthcare sector, increase in demand for organ-on-chip in drug screening, rise in in-demand OOCs for lung & Kidney based organ culture, improving R&D pertaining to OOCs and increase in research activities. Nevertheless, high cost of OOC devices may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Worldwide Organs-on-chips Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Organs-on-chips industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Organs-on-chips market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Organs-on-chips market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Organs-on-chips players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Organs-on-chips Market Players:

Organovo

Hepregen

Hurel Corporation

Nortis

TissUse

Tara Biosystems

AxoSim

Emulate Inc.

CN Bio Innovations.

MIMETAS

This report contains:

• Market sizing for the global Organs-on-chips Market.

• Compare major Organs-on-chips providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

• Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Organs-on-chips providers

• Profiles of major Organs-on-chips providers

• 7-year CAGR forecasts for Organs-on-chips -intensive vertical sectors



The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

An exclusive Organs-on-chips market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Organs-on-chips Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Organs-on-chips market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Organs-on-chips market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Organs-on-chips market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.



Also, key Organs-on-chips market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Organs-on-chips market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Organs-on-chips market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Organs-on-chips demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Organs-on-chips demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Organs-on-chips market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Organs-on-chips market growth

Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Organs-on-chips market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Organs-on-chips market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

