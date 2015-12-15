AR and VR Display Market Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10, 2020 – The display technology profoundly influences the augmented and virtual reality experience. Too heavy display or low resolution may diminish the experience of the user. AR and VR devices are increasingly being utilized for industrial as well as leisure purposes. The display trends in the industry currently seen are digital light processing (DLP), micro-LED, organic light-emitting diode (OLED), and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS), among others. The AR and VR display market is expected to witness sharp growth during the forecast period on account of heavy investments from tech giants.

What is the Dynamics of AR and VR Display Market?

The AR and VR display market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the rapid adoption of AR and VR devices coupled with the demand for OLED displays. Also, robust technological developments are likely to fuel market growth. However, the high cost of devices is a challenge for the growth of the AR and VR display market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, emerging display technologies and advancements in gaming are expected to create symbolic growth prospects for the players in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of AR and VR Display Market?



The “Global AR and VR Display Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AR and VR display market with detailed market segmentation by technology, device type, application, and geography. The global AR and VR display market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AR and VR display market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?



The global AR and VR display market is segmented on the basis of technology, device type, and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). On the basis of the device type, the market is segmented as Head-mounted Display (HMD), Head-Up-Displays (HUD), and projectors. The market on the basis of the application is classified as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, gaming & entertainment, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of AR and VR Display Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AR and VR display market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AR and VR display market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

