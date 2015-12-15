Authentication Services Market Set to Huge Development by 2027 Profiling High Key Gamers Like Entrust Datacard, Tata Communications, Verizon Communications, Thales Group, Trustwave Holdings

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10, 2020 – The rising trend of digitization has resulted in an increased access via devices, which has made the organizations to engage with various authentication solutions. With change in the corporate perimeter, employees not only handle the internal information related to the organizations, but also the confidential data and information pertaining to the clients or information provided by the clients, which makes it necessary for the organizations to make use of authentication services, that prevent any wrongdoing by granting exclusive access rights to their employees or information relating to any important project. Increasing Digitalization and growth in the usage of Virtualization in the small and middle sized businesses have made authentication more vital in latest technology space, authentication not only helps in obtaining safe admittance to the sensitive content, but it is also responsible in framing and enforcing different security control policies, Procedures, technologies, and access regulator in the administrations.

1. Entrust Datacard Corporation, 2. Tata Communications, 3. Verizon Communications Inc, 4. Thales Group, 5. Trustwave Holdings, 6. Amazon, 7. Google, 8. IBM Corporation, 9. Microsoft Corporation, 10. Wipro

What is the Dynamics of Authentication Services Market?

Increase in utilization of digital identities and stringent data security acquiescence are major factors driving growth of authentication services market, authentication service necessitates demand of private-key authentication which increase rapidly the cost of deployment in selected environments over public key authentication. Hence, these cost elements may hamper growth of authentication service market. However, advancement in R&D, improved security are the factors due to which huge population choosing for authentication services are welcomed to enhance growth of authentication service market.

What is the SCOPE of Authentication Services Market?



The “Global Authentication Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the authentication services market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of authentication services market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global authentication services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading authentication services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the authentication services market.

What is the Market Segmentation?



The global authentication services market is segmented on the basis of authentication type, tokenization type, enterprise size, by service. On the basis of authentication type, the market is segmented as single-factor, multi-factor. On the basis of tokenization type the market is segmented as token-based, token-less. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of services, the market is segmented as compliance, management, subscription keys management, managed public key , infrastructure, reporting, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Authentication Services Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global authentication services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The authentication services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

