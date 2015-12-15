Cloud ITSM Market Share Worldwide Business Development, Measurement, Statistics, Alternatives & Forecasts as much as 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10, 2020 – The demand for cloud IT service management (ITSM) is rapidly gaining traction on account of the shifting focus of the enterprises across the globe to migrate their applications to the cloud. Moreover, the movement to the cloud not only enhances customer usage but also improves employee IT engagement. A rapid rise is expected in demand for cloud ITSM in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Key market players are focusing on differentiating their offering to increase market share.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Axios Systems PLC, 2. BMC Software, Inc., 3. Broadcom Inc, 4. Cherwell Software, LLC, 5. Citrix Systems, Inc., 6. Freshworks Inc., 7. IBM Corporation, 8. Ivanti, 9. Micro Focus International plc, 10. ServiceNow, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Cloud ITSM Market?

The cloud ITSM market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing inclination of organizations towards cloud-based services, and integration of AI-enabled tools. Also, easy deployment and agile implementation are further likely to boost market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns may negatively influence the growth of the cloud ITSM market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) is expected to showcase significant growth prospects for the key players of the cloud ITSM market in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Cloud ITSM Market?



The “Global Cloud ITSM Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud ITSM market with detailed market segmentation by component, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global cloud ITSM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud ITSM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?



The global cloud ITSM market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, government and public sector, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Cloud ITSM Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cloud ITSM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cloud ITSM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

