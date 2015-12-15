Myasthenia Gravis Market Expected to Reach $3,651.25 million by 2026 – Novartis, Takeda, Grifols, Valeant, Alexion, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, CSL Behring, Baxter, Avadel, Shire

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Myasthenia Gravis Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Myasthenia Gravis Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Myasthenia Gravis Market is accounted for $1,215.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,651.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Increasing health care spending & improving health care infrastructure, increase in occurrence of autoimmune disorders and strong pipeline in its treatment are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, limited availability of FDA approved drugs and costly treatment options are some issues restricting the market growth.

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that is characterized by variable weakness of the voluntary muscle groups. Muscles that observe eye movement, shoulder & facial muscles, breathing & swallowing and eye lids are the ones that are regularly impacted in myasthenia gravis. Moreover, it is characterized by fatigue and weakness of skeletal muscles. Therefore, it occurs in all races, males & females, and at any age. On the other hand MG is not thought to be directly hereditary nor is it transmittable. It does occasionally occur in more than one member of the same family.

Some of the key players in Myasthenia Gravis market include Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols, S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, CSL Behring, Baxter International, Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC. (Flamel Technologies) and Shire plc

Amongst treatment, drug treatment segment commanded considerable market share in the global market owing to the factors responsible for modifying the immune response of the immune system by inhibition of white blood cell activity. Based on geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest market growth rate during the forecast period. Due to Several non-governmental and governmental organizations in the region are concerned in organizing awareness programs

Treatments Covered:

– Rapid Immunotherapies

– Drug Treatment

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

