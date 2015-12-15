Lighting Contactor Market Expected to Reach $1592.2 million by 2026 – General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Danfoss, Siemens, Hager, NSI Industries, Acuity, Legrand, Eaton

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]



Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Lighting Contactor Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Lighting Contactor Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Lighting Contactor Market is accounted for $650.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1592.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rising adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) in the lighting industry, increasing demand for smart control and growing need of energy-efficient lighting are propelling the market growth. However, high installation cost and lack of standard regulatory framework are hampering the market growth.

Lighting contactors are relay switches that regulates the flow of electricity through a circuit powering the lighting in a given area. They occur remotely and control circuits with higher voltages which can be dangerous to the operator, if controlled directly. A lighting contactor switch runs at a lower but safer load and controls the high voltage/current circuit using an electromagnet.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016359

Some of the key players profiled in the Lighting Contactor Market include General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Danfoss, Siemens, Hager, NSI Industries, Acuity, Legrand, Eaton and Schlumberger.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

By End User, Commercial segment holds the significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising need for energy efficiency for governments, organizations. The governments in various countries are implementing LEDs to raise energy efficiency as it can directly reduce the maintenance and utilization cost.

Based on geography, Europe holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to green city projects has brought into the concentration on energy efficiency in most of the EU countries. Moreover, historical buildings, architectural sites, and hospitality businesses contribute to the increased demand for innovative lighting solutions are some of the factors driving the market in this region

Types Covered:

– Mechanically Held

– Electrically Held

Applications Covered:

– Outdoor

– Indoor

Lighting Loads Covered:

– Electric discharge lighting loads (ballast)

– Tungsten Filament Lighting Loads

End Users Covered:

– Municipal (Public)

– Smart Residential Complexes

– Commercial

– Industrial

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016359

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.