Surgical Site Infection Control Market Expected to Reach $6,519.9 million by 2026 – 3M, Johnson, Becton, Biomerieux, Kimberly-Clark, Steris, Pacon Manufacturing, American Polyfilm, Ansell, Lac-Mac, Belimed, Getinge

Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Surgical Site Infection Control Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Surgical Site Infection Control Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Surgical Site Infection Control Market is accounted for $3705.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,519.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising number of surgeries, increase in hospital acquired infection and rapidly increasing geriatric population are fueling the market growth. However, rise in use of outpatient treatment and lack of awareness of hospital infection prevention and control are hampering the market growth.

Based on type, Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI) segment has witnessed the significant market growth during the forecast period. Due to it occurs only in the area of the skin where the incision was made within 30 days after the operation. By Geography, North America accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures are driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Site Infection Control Market include 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Kimberly-Clark, Steris Corporation, Pacon Manufacturing Corp., American Polyfilm Inc, Ansell Limited, Lac-Mac Limited, Belimed AG and Getinge Group.

Type of Infections Covered:

– Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

– Organ or Space Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

– Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Procedures Covered:

– Cesarean Section

– Gastric Bypass

– Cataract Surgery

– Dental Restoration

– Other Procedures

Products Covered:

– Surgical Scrubs

– Surgical Irrigation

– Hair Clippers

– Skin Preparation Solution

– Surgical Gloves

– Medical Nonwovens

– Surgical Drapes

– Manual Reprocessors Solution

– Disinfectants

– Other Products

End Users Covered:

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Hospitals

