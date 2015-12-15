Propylene Oxide Market Expected To Experience a Positive Growth to 2027-Asahi Glass Co., BASF SE Huntsman Corporation LyondellBasell Industries

Propylene oxide is defined as the colorless volatile liquid which used in the production of polyether polyols, which is further utilized to produce polyurethane plastics. It is considered as an organic compound which can be formed by the process of hydrochorination or oxidation process. Propylene oxide is used across several applications such as automotive, building and construction, chemical and phamaceutical and other industries

This market research report administers a broad view of the Propylene Oxide market on a Global perspective, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue. It covers a study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players operating in the Propylene Oxide market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Key market players mentioned in the report:-

– Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

– BASF SE

– Huntsman Corporation

– LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

– Repsol S.A.

– Royal Dutch Shell plc

– SK Chemicals

– Sumitomo Group

– The Dow Chemical Company

– Tokuyama Corporation

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Propylene Oxide market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Trends, Opportunities and Application are elucidated in detail portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Propylene Oxide market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Propylene Oxide market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Propylene Oxide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

The global propylene oxide market is segmented on the basis of production process, application and end use industry. On the basis of production process, the propylene oxide market is segmented into Chlorohydrin Process (CHPO), Ethylbenzene Hydroperoxide with Tert-butyl alcohol co-product (POTBA), Cumene Hydroperoxide Process (CHP), Ethylbenzene Hydroperoxide with Styrene co-product (POSM) and Epoxidation with Hydrogen Peroxide (HPPO). On the basis of application, the propylene oxide market is segmented into polyether polyols, propylene glycols, Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE), polyalkylene glycols and other end products.

