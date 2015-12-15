Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

The “Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the underwater acoustic communication market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of underwater acoustic communication market with detailed market segmentation by interface platform, communication range, application, end-user. The global underwater acoustic communication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading underwater acoustic communication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the underwater acoustic communication market.

Underwater acoustic communication is a technique of spreading sound in water. It comprises of propagation models, channels, and statistical characterization. Underwater acoustic communication is an interaction of the mechanical waves that create sound with the water and water boundaries. The frequency of underwater acoustics communication is between 10 Hz and 1 MHz. Underwater acoustic communication has various factors, which include small available bandwidth, time variations of the channel, multi-path propagation, and strong signal attenuation. In the marine industry, the underwater acoustic communication market plays an important role, such as underwater exploration, environmental monitoring, and scientific data collection.

Increasing homeland security by the end-user, the growing importance of reliable and secure communication in defense, growing acceptance of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense are some of the major factors driving the growth of the underwater acoustic communication market. However, the delayed delivery rates due to the relatively slow speed of sound in water and limited speed of data transmission restrain the growth of underwater acoustics communication market. However, technology improvement relating to underwater communication is anticipated to overcome this restraint shortly.

The global underwater acoustic communication market is segmented on the basis of interface platform, communication range, application, end-user. On the basis of interface platform, the market is segmented as sensor interface, acoustic modem, others. On the basis of communication range, the market is segmented as shallow water range, medium water range, long water range, full ocean range. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as environmental monitoring, pollution monitoring, climate monitoring, hydrography, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as oil and gas, military and defense, homeland security, aquaculture, marine.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global underwater acoustic communication market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The underwater acoustic communication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting underwater acoustic communication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Underwater acoustic communication market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the underwater acoustic communication market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from underwater acoustic communication market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for underwater acoustic communication market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the underwater acoustic communication market.

The report also includes the profiles of key underwater acoustic communication market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aquatec Group Ltd.

Baltrobotics

Evologics Gmbh

Kongsberg Gruppen

Nortek

Sonardyne International

Teledyne Technologies

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

Underwater Wireless Modem and Communication Devices

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Underwater Acoustic Communication Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

