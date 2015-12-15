Asia Pacific Dental Surgery Instruments Market is expected to reach US$ 8,002.27 Mn in 2027

According to new market research titled ‘Dental Surgery Instruments Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Therapeutic Area, and End User.’ The global Dental Surgery Instruments market is expected to reach US$ 8,002.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,868.42 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental surgery instruments market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global dental surgery instruments market, based on the product, was segmented into instruments, and consumables. In 2018, Instruments segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the market during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include the rising incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in dental surgery instruments market are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, less access of dental care in rural areas and less reimbursement for dental surgeries and high cost of dental surgical process is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The List of Companies – Asia Pacific Dental Surgery Instruments Market



Danaher Dentsply Sirona 3M Integra Life Sciences Corporation COLTENE Group BIOLASE, Inc. NSK A-dec Inc. Brasseler USA Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Several companies in the market are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in July 2019, Dentsply Sirona has launched a device namely MultiMate Cube and MultiMate Cube pre ensure a high level of process reliability and guarantee cutting-edge firing results to the dental market. These devices will deliver the A multiple stage heating program and a two-stage cooling program and ensure a high level of process reliability and guarantee cutting-edge firing results.

APAC Dental Surgery Instruments – By Therapeutic Area

Restorative Dentistry

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Other Therapeutic Areas

APAC Dental Surgery Instruments – By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics’

