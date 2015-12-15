Tea Extract Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Dohler, Finlays, Fujian Xian Yang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Goodricke Group Limited

Latest market study on “Global Tea Extract Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Source (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Others); Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics); Nature (Organic, Conventional); Form (Powder, Liquid), and Geography”, The global tea extract market is accounted to US$ 2,520.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,500.7 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Tea is considered as the most popular and commonly served beverage in the globe. Tea extracts are defined as the concentrated form of tea and is extracted from black tea, green tea, and oolong tea, among others. The global tea extract market, by source, has been segmented into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and others. The black tea segment dominated the global tea extract market in 2018. Moreover, the green tea segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. Green tea extract has emerged as a natural solution to all health-related issues. This factor is propelling the growth of the green tea extract market over the forecast period.

Tea extracts are being widely used in the production of several food items such as dairy products, cereals, cakes, instant noodles, meat & meat products, and confectionery. Besides adding taste, flavor, and aroma to the food items, these extracts are also known to impart certain health benefits to the products. For instance, the green tea extract adds brightness, hardness, stickiness, astringency, and sweetness in the formation of bread. Further, consumption of black tea is also associated with several health benefits such as lowering the incidence of acute and chronic diseases and ensuring heart health, which makes it a convenient form of tea used across several food and beverage applications. Other than convenience food items, tea extracts are also used in functional and fortified food and beverages such as dietary supplements, nutritional bars, and drinks to enhance the nutritional aspect of the product. Apart from usage in food and beverage applications, tea extracts are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the presence of a highly bioactive constituent, which causes biochemical and pharmacological effects.

The tea extracts market is segmented on the basis of application as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The global tea extracts market based on application was led by the beverages segment and held the largest market share. Tea extracts are added in various beverages so as improve the taste, flavor, and nutritional profile of the beverage. Recent product innovations in the beverages have led to the introduction of many new products and flavors in beverages, which in turn is boosting the tea extracts market for beverages. The trend towards a healthy lifestyle and disease prevention are some of the major leading to high demand for tea extracts beverages. These factors have propelled the beverages market size in the global tea extracts market.

The market for global tea extract market is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global tea extract market are ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Allen Flavors, Inc., Amelia Bay, Damin Food (Zhangzhou) Co., Ltd., Dohler, Finlays, Fujian Xian Yang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Goodricke Group Limited, Martin Bauer Group, Quala, Robertet Group, ShanShan Tea, Shenzhen Shenbao Huacheng Tech.Co., Ltd., Synergy Flavors, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever and Zhejiang MingHuang food shares development co., LTD, among others.

Global Tea Extracts Market – By Source

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Global Tea Extracts Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Tea Extracts Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Global Tea Extracts Market – By Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

