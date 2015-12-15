Wheat Protein Market is Expected to Grow at Impressive CAGR by 2027 & Top Key Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères

Latest market study on “Global Wheat protein Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolates, Textured Wheat Protein, and Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein); Application (Bakery & Snacks, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars & Drinks, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs, and Others); Form (Dry, and Liquid)”. The global wheat protein market is accounted to US$ 2,001.92 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,197.21 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the product segment, the wheat gluten segment accounted for the largest share in the global wheat protein market. Wheat gluten is considered as the natural form of protein which is extracted from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat gluten are known to possess several characteristics features which includes high amount of hydroscopicity, texturing, extensibility, viscoelasticity, liposuction emulsification and others. Owing to such properties, wheat gluten finds application in wide end base which includes bakery products, breading milling, meats, pasta, and several personal care products etc. the growing demand for wheat gluten from food and beverage industry along with the increase in number of manufacturers focusing over production of wheat gluten is expected to derive the growth of the market.

Wheat proteins are defined as plant-based proteins which are mainly extracted by processing wheat using different enzymes. These proteins are a type of insoluble functional protein which possesses unique visco-elastic characteristics and offer elasticity and extensibility to the products. They are considered as a viable alternative for animal-based protein and are widely used across several end use application such as bakery & confectionary, animal feed, nutrition supplements, cosmetics & personal care and others. The growing number of vegan population along with rise in demand for plant sourced foods. The eating patterns of consumers have been drastically changed owing to increasing westernization and growing globalization. The growth of various fast food products is driven by rising working population and increasing youth population. Further, consumer preferences toward meat-free diets are a key driving factor for the use of plant-derived proteins such as wheat protein in several consumable ready-to-eat products.

The market for global wheat protein is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global wheat protein market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères., Kröner-Stärke GmbH, Glico Nutrition Co.,Ltd, Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG, CropEnergies AG, Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients Inc., and Tereos Group among others.

Global Wheat Protein Market – By Product

Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolate

Textured Wheat Protein

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Global Wheat Protein Market – By Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Wheat Protein Market – By Application

Bakery & Snacks

Pet Food

Nutritional Bars & Drinks

Processed Meat

Meat Analogs

Others

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global wheat protein market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global wheat protein market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of global wheat protein demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global Wheat protein demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global wheat protein market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global wheat protein market growth

Global wheat protein market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global wheat protein market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global wheat protein market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

