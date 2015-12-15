North America Flatbread Market 2020 Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis: American Flatbread Company, California Lavash, Conagra Brands

Latest market study on “North America Flatbread Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Bakeries, Convenience Store, Others), and Countries”. A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flour, water, and salt are the main ingredients used for making flatbread. Other ingredients such as corn, rye, millet, and barley are also used for making flatbread. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. Flatbreads are rolled out flat and cooked, usually in a brick oven. Flatbreads are the oldest form of bread products and are mainly consumed in North and Central America.

The North America flatbread market is accounted to US$ 40,439.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 68,617.7 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The consumers in developed countries, such as the US, and Canada, are becoming more health-conscious owing to limitless access to online information. This has positively affected the growth of businesses looking to market flatbread products. Health-conscious consumers are more likely to look for specific information associated with the food products they are purchasing. Rising consumer awareness regarding health is propelling the demand for healthy, flatbread products such as low fat and sugar. Additionally, factors such as consumer awareness of health issues, higher personal incomes, a greater focus on fitness, and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for healthy flatbread products. Major producers in the market are constantly focusing on introducing flatbread products that are rich in nutrients to attract a new consumer segment in developed countries. The surge in demand for healthy flatbread options has subsequently propelled the demand for healthy flatbread products such as tortilla, pita, Lavash, and chapattis. Tortillas are a high source of fiber, calcium, folic acid, vitamin B complex, and energy. The high fiber content in tortillas helps improve gastrointestinal function. The folic acid is an essential vitamin for pregnant women as it helps in the formulation of fetus nervous system.

The market for North America flatbread is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the North America flatbread market include American Flatbread Company, California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Inc., Evron Foods Ltd, Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V, Klosterman Baking Company, Kontos Foods Inc., Kronos, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., and Stonefire amongst the others.

North America Flatbread Market – By Product

Tortilla

Naan

Pita

Others

North America Flatbread Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Bakeries

Convenience Store

Others

