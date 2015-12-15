North America Dried Blueberry Market Growth and Forecast To 2027: Leading Players Conagra Brands, Inc., Evron Foods Ltd, Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V, Klosterman Baking Company

Latest market study on “North America Dried Blueberry Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Freeze Dried, Sun Dried, Infused Dried, and Others), Nature (Conventional and Organic), End Use (Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal & Snack Bars, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online, and Others), and Countries”. Blueberries are one of the most popular fruit in the world. With multiple application areas, blueberries are offered as fresh or processed fruit, juice, or dried or infused berries. Blueberries are used in different food products such as jellies, jams, and snack foods, additive to breakfast cereals. Most commonly available types of blueberries are highbush and lowbush blueberries. Blueberries are rich with fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamin C, Vitamin K, and manganese, amongst others. The high antioxidant content helps to reduce DNA damage and act as anti-aging and anti-cancer.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008906/

The North America dried blueberry market is accounted to US$ 164.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.7 Mn by 2027.

The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Products of natural origin or those containing natural ingredients are trending all over the world. Growing healthy snacking trends, increasing the application of dried blueberries in bakery goods and confectionaries, and the launch of products with dried blueberries as an ingredient is driving the demand for these berries in North America. In response to the growing market demand for products with dried blueberries, manufacturers are coming up with the new varieties of such products in the market. For instance, in 2017, Del Monte launched its dried blueberries in the retail market. The newly launched dried blueberries were the addition to Del Monte’s present dried fruit product range. Dried blueberries are rich in dietary fiber content and benefit the consumers through slow absorption of carbohydrates and fats, and low fat and sodium content, among others. These dried blueberries can also be mixed with breakfast cereals and salads. The shelf life of the dried blueberries available on the market is nine months, and the product is available in the majority of key superstores and retail outlets in North America.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008906/

The market for North America dried blueberry is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the North America dried blueberry market include American Dried blueberry Company, California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Inc., Evron Foods Ltd, Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V, Klosterman Baking Company, Kontos Foods Inc., Kronos, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., and Stonefire amongst the others.

Blueberries are one of the most popular fruit in the world. With multiple application areas, blueberries are offered as fresh or processed fruit, juice, or dried or infused berries. Blueberries are used in different food products such as jellies, jams, and snack foods, additive to breakfast cereals. Most commonly available types of blueberries are highbush and lowbush blueberries. Blueberries are rich with fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamin C, Vitamin K, and manganese, amongst others. The high antioxidant content helps to reduce DNA damage and act as anti-aging and anti-cancer. There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008906/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America dried blueberry market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]