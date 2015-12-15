Smart Water Management Market : Technological Advancements, Innovative Trends, New Ideas, Geography and Key Players

The Smart Water Management Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Smart Water Management Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Water Management Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The increasing awareness related to a diminishing of water reserves globally is demanding smart water management across various applications such as residential, commercial, industrial, and others. In recent times the growing adoption of internet of things (IoT), as well as artificial intelligence technologies, have overhauled the smart water management market. Furthermore, the emerging innovative solutions such as intelligent irrigation and network monitoring are anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Arad Group

3. Evoqua Water Technologies

4. General Electric Company

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. IBM Corporation

7. Itron, Inc.

8. Schneider Electric SE

9. Sensus

10. Siemens AG

The sustainable use of energy resources and water conservation potential of smart irrigation systems are the major drivers for the growth of smart water management market. The increased awareness to protect natural resources and enhanced utility facility from enhancing potential are creating opportunities for the smart water management market in the coming years.

The global smart water management market is segmented on the meter types, meter read technology, services, and solutions. Based on meter types, the market is segmented into AMR water meters, AMI water meters. On the basis of meter read technology the market is bifurcated into fixed network, and cellular network. Based on services the market is segmented into professional and managed services. Similarly, on the basis of solutions the market is bifurcated into smart irrigation management systems, enterprise asset management (EAM) for water and wastewater utilities, SCADA systems for water and wastewater utilities, meter data management (MDM), and others.

