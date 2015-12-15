Flutamide Market Dynamics, Scope, Growth Strategy, Future Insights to 2027 – SANDOZ, Cipla LifeScience, Merck, Florencia Healthcare, Tasly Diyi, TEVA, Actiza

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 24,2020 – Flutamide is indicated for the treatment of advanced prostatic carcinoma in which suppression of testosterone effects is indicated. Flutamide may be used in combination with an LHRH agonist, both on commencement of treatment or as an adjunctive therapy in patients already receiving an LHRH agonist. Flutamide may also be used in surgically castrated patients.

Rising incidence of prostate cancer is the major factor driving the market growth in the review period. However, side effects associated with the drug may impede the market growth.

The Global Flutamide Market is segmented on the basis of dosage from and distribution channel. Based on dosage from, the market has been categorized into tablet and capsule. Based on end-user, the Flutamide market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Flutamide Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Flutamide Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Flutamide Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Flutamide Market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Flutamide Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Flutamide Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Flutamide Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Flutamide Market Overview

5.2 Global Flutamide Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Flutamide Market

