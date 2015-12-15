Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The disabled & elderly assistive technologies provide devices that help to overcome cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities in the disabled & geriatric population. Disabled & elderly assistive devices offer devices for the community who are not self-dependent. The disabled & elderly assistive technologies comprise several methods that aim to provide improved quality of life and enhanced accessibility to disabled & geriatric patients. This technology helps the aged population to listen, read, move, and conduct other day-to-day activities.

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is anticipated to grow by an increase in several assistive devices manufacturers. However, the high cost of several advanced products, low level of acceptance for a few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers are restraining the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the proactiveness of people and a rise in value to better health conditions are anticipated to provide productive growth opportunities for market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Ai Squared

2. Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.,

3. Inclusive Technology Ltd.

4. Invacare Corporation

5. Medline Industries, Inc.,

6. Permobil AB

7. Siemens Ltd

8. Sonova Holding Ag

9. Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

10. Widex Ltd.

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is segmented on the basis of product and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as medical mobility aids and ambulatory devices, assistive furniture, bathroom safety and assistive products, communication aids, activity monitors, location monitors and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals & nursing homes, assisted living facilities and home care.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in disabled and elderly assistive technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The disabled and elderly assistive technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

