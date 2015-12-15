Retail Banking IT Spending Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2027 | Accenture, Cisco Systems, Dell, HP, IBM, Infosys, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, Teradata

“Retail Banking IT Spending Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Retail Banking IT Spending Market.

The growing demand for software and services in the banking sector is the major factor that is boosting the growth of the market. Several banks are adopting the various software to offer better service to their customer, hence boosting the growth of the retail banking IT spending market. Increasing spending on IT services such as system integration, consulting, maintenance, software deployment, support, hardware deployment, others. These are the factors that are boosting the growth of the retail banking IT spending market.

Retail banks spend on emerging technologies such as core banking, analytical technologies, online banking, mobile banking, channel management, and others that are influencing the growth of the market. Increase cyber-attacks have significantly increased the adoption of cloud-based technology, which further propels the growth of the retail banking IT spending market. For safety and security of data and confidentiality of data, a number of banks across the globe are increasing their spending on risk management that is expected to increase the demand for the retail banking IT spending market.

The reports cover key developments in the Retail Banking IT Spending market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Retail Banking IT Spending market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Retail Banking IT Spending market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

HP

IBM

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

Teradata

The “Global Retail Banking IT Spending Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Retail Banking IT Spending market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Retail Banking IT Spending market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Retail Banking IT Spending market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global retail banking IT spending market is segmented on the basis of spending type, platform. On the basis of spending type the market is segmented as core banking, online banking, mobile banking, analytical technologies, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as hardware, software, services.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Retail Banking IT Spending market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Retail Banking IT Spending Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Retail Banking IT Spending market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Retail Banking IT Spending market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Retail Banking IT Spending Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Retail Banking IT Spending Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Retail Banking IT Spending Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Retail Banking IT Spending Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

