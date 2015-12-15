Starch Recovery Systems Market: Research Report and Predictive Business Strategies by 2027 with Best key players like Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, FLO-MECH. LIMITED, Flottweg SE

According to The Insight Partners, the growing potato processing industry across the globe is driving the demand for Starch Recovery Systems Market. Furthermore, varied usage of starch and its derivatives for food nutrition is also projected to influence the starch recovery systems market significantly. Moreover, the growing need for the eco-efficiency manufacturing process in the food processing industry is expected to have a robust impact in the starch recovery systems market. Evolving high yielding equipment with a low operating cost in the food processing industry is anticipated to generate untapped opportunities for the market participants.

Starch is a carbohydrate derived from agricultural raw materials that are widely present in food and non-food applications. It is a vital carbohydrate in the human diet. When potatoes are sliced or diced, the potato cells release white potato starch. It is usually rinsed off with fresh water before going into the fryers or the next process. Starch recovery system helps to recuperate starch released during the processing of potato. Starch recovery system extends the life of the water by separating the starch from the potato cutting water and flume water.

Alfa Laval AB

Andritz AG

FLO-MECH. LIMITED

Flottweg SE

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hiller GmbH

Larsson Sweden

MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP PTY LTD

Myande Group Co., Ltd.

NivobaHovex B.V.

The global starch recovery systems market is segmented on the basis of component, application and plant size.

The global starch recovery systems market is segmented on the basis of component, application and plant size. Based on component, the market is segmented into refining sieves, hydro cyclones & centrifuges, vacuum filters, screw conveyors, filling stations and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into frozen products, chips & snack pellets, dehydrated products, and others. On the basis of the plant size, the market is segmented into large, medium and small.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Starch Recovery Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Starch Recovery Systems market in these regions.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

STARCH RECOVERY SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

STARCH RECOVERY SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

STARCH RECOVERY SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

STARCH RECOVERY SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

STARCH RECOVERY SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLANT SIZE

STARCH RECOVERY SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

STARCH RECOVERY SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

STARCH RECOVERY SYSTEMS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

