Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market Analyzed by Business Growth, Development trends, applications and future prospects 2027 | Amazon Web Services, Catchoom Technologies S.L., Facebook, Google LLC, Huawei , Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The global artificial intelligence in fashion market accounted to US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,391.7 Mn by 2027.

Deployment Insights

The artificial intelligence in fashion market based on deployment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the artificial intelligence in fashion market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Organizations and retailers have been progressively recognizing the importance of artificial intelligence in the fashion industry and have started deploying them based on their requirements including designing, inventory management, manufacturing, and sales and marketing. Most of the SMEs are adopting SDKs, APIs, and ML models, which can be easily deployed on the cloud and does not require any infrastructure in the premises. Owing to ease of use and low-cost, SMEs are moving on cloud deployment as compared to on-premises.

End-User Industry Insights

The end-user industry segment of artificial intelligence in fashion market is segmented into apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and others. The fashion industry is progressively implementing the latest progress in AI to improve e-commerce productivity, enhance the retail experience, and offer promotional campaigns as well as clothes themselves. The apparel segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Exhibit: Rest of APAC Artificial intelligence in fashion Market by Offerings

GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FASHION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Artificial intelligence in fashion Market – By Offerings

Solution

Services

Global Artificial intelligence in fashion Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Artificial intelligence in fashion Market – By Application

Product Recommendation

Virtual Assistant

Product Search and Discovery

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Others

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market LANDSCAPE Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FASHION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

