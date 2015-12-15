Machine Learning Market Economic Forecasting By 2025 | Amazon Web Services, Inc., BigML, Fair Isaac Corporation, Google , H2O.ai, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft , Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute

Machine Learning Market research report deals with many parameters in depth to satisfy the requirements of business or clients. Depending on client’s demand, huge amount of business, product and market related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies.

Top Key Players Machine Learning Market

Amazon Web Service

BigML

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google

ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

The Global Machine Learning Market accounted for US$ 1,289.5 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.7% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 39,986.7 Mn in 2025.

With the advancement in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This has created new capabilities for managing and computing the big sets of data and when coupled with machine learning technology, has delivered best insights to the businesses. Availability of massive amount of data, and demand for superior customer service, efficient operations and improve sales revenue are the two key factors significantly driving the growth of machine learning market.

GLOBAL MACHINE LEARNING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Solution

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud/ MLaaS

On-premise

By End-User

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Machine Learning Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Machine Learning Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Machine Learning Market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Machine Learning Market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

