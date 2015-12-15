Operating Tables Market Progress Prospects, Key Distributors, Future Situation Forecast to 2027 | Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Skytron, Steris Corp, TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG., AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH

The New Report “Operating Tables Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Operating table is a table on which a patient lies during a surgical procedure. They are typically used within an operating room or surgical suite of a hospital, ambulatory surgery center, or other healthcare facilities where surgeries are performed. Operating tables may be either stationary or mobile to move room to room. Operating tables are used in various types of procedures such as cardiothoracic, orthopedic, bariatric, urologic, and more.

Rising demand for bariatric medical procedures, increasing surgeries around the world, and rising obesity, which results in surgeons to adopt minimally invasive surgeries will propel the market growth in the review period. However, high costs of technologically advanced operating tables along with limited hospital budgets may limit the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, 2. Skytron, 3. Steris Corp, 4. TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG., 5. AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH, 6. Alvo, 7. Denyers International Pty, 8. Eschmann Holdings Ltd., 9. Getinge AB, 10. Merivaara Oy, 11. Mizuho Corporation

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Operating Tables market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Operating Tables are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Operating Tables Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The Global Operating Tables Market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and end user. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into general surgical tables, orthopedic tables, and radiolucent imaging tables. Based on technology, the market is segmented into non-powered operating tables and powered operating tables Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.?

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Operating Tables market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Operating Tables market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

