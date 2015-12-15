Semiconductor IP Market Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% to 2025 | ARM, Rambus, Cadence, Synopsys, eMemory Technology, Imagination Technologies, Sonics

Global Semiconductor IP Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Semiconductor IP market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4684.2 million by 2025, from USD 4054.6 million in 2019.

Semiconductor intellectual property (IP), also known as IP cores are the reusable design components. Semiconductor IP is used to build advanced integrated circuits (IC’s). These design components are traded as rights to use and copy the design, and hence called as the intellectual property. These IP cores are combined to create system on chip (SoCs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and application specific standard products (ASSPs).

Semiconductor IP blocks are combined with the system on-chip (SoCs) and application specific integrated circuit (ASICs) products. Such products are then used for the production of chips, which are then installed in MP3 players, automobiles, televisions, mobile phones, and more. In addition, there is rise in the demand for smart and power efficient devices, which propels the demand for the SoCs. This in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global semiconductor IP market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ARM, Rambus, Cadence, Synopsys, eMemory Technology, Imagination Technologies, Sonics, Verisillicon, Ceva, Lattice (Silicon Image)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Other IP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

