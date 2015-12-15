Cumene Market 2027 – Latest Innovations & Application Analysis With Top key Players Axiall Corporation,BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company

The Cumene Market report provides overview of Cumene Industry, including industry characteristics, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market trends dynamics. The Cumene Market report also explores future trends for supply, demand and market growth rate, market size, prices, trading, competition and value chain as well as Key Players of the industryrsquo;s information with forecast from 2020 to 2027.

Cumene is an organic compound that is based on the aromatic hydrocarbon with an aliphatic substitution, and it is a constituent of crude oil and refined fuels. Increasing activities in bisphenol-A, phenolic resins, and polycarbonate are fuelling the growth of the cumene market. Rapid growth in construction, packaging, and pharmaceutical industry is rising the demand for phenol byproducts, which also boosts the growth of the cumene market.

The global cumene market is segmented on the basis of application, method type. On the basis of application the market is segmented as phenol, acetone, others. On the basis of method type the market is segmented as zeolite, aluminum chloride, and solid phosphoric acid.

Top Player Mentioned:-

Axiall Corporation

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

JX Holdings

LG Chem Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical Corporation

Total S.A.

The reports cover key developments in the cumene market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from cumene market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cumene in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cumene market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cumene companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

