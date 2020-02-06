At A CAGR of 6%, Medical Radiation Detection, and Monitoring Market (2018-2028) is Projected To Generate Huge Revenue

The market which is segmented on the basis of industry, application, and composition is a highly competitive market. The industries include healthcare, manufacturing, homeland security and defense, nuclear energy and power plants and others. The healthcare industry is the largest market segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecasted period.

The Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring market is mainly driven by the high use of radiation therapies and nuclear medicines, high prevalence of cancer diseases and technological advancement. The awareness is rising amongst health and radiation professionals. The introduction of new and portable technology is also pushing the market forward. However, the lack of trained professionals is a major concern for the growth of the market. Lack of professional leads to poor and adequate standardization of the devices. Another major issue is the availability of raw materials.

Government regulations are also near term challenge for market growth. The market finds ample opportunities in the developed market with the ageing population and a growing preference for radiation therapies.

North America is leading among all geographies. The market is driven by various factors such as a developed market, high awareness, and availability of technology. Europe is followed by the North American market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, driven by growing markets in India, China, and other countries. Some of the macroeconomic factors such as growing healthcare expenditure, government support for the market are also key drivers for the market.

The market is highly competitive with a player such as Landleur, Mirion Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biodex Medical systems and other major companies. The competitors follow various strategies such as technology leverage, innovation, partnership and collaborations, merger and acquisitions to stay competitive in the market.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of the Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of a detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

