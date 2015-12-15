Industrial Alcohol Market Trends, Analysis by Regions, Type, Application, Focusing on Top key Players Birla Sugar Ltd.,Cargill, Inc.Cristalco SAS

The research report intends to provide factors influencing the Industrial Alcohol Market and gain all possible information with respect to the industry. The analysis of reports gives a satisfactory result. The report offers significant industry observation, market prospect and essential developments, which help firms in the market to examine performance and make informed business decisions for growth and profitability.

Industrial alcohol is distilled ethanol that is used for industrial purposes. Industrial alcohol used in the pharmaceutical industry, also it is used in paints, coatings, printing, ink, fragrance, and flavor industries that raises demand for the industrial alcohol market. The rapid development of various technology in the biofuel sector is fueling the growth of the industrial alcohol market. Industrial alcohol is gaining popularity due to its multi-functional ability, hence driving the growth of the industrial alcohol market.

The global industrial alcohol market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, method. On the basis of type the market is segmented as ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, others. On the basis of source the market is segmented as fossil fuels, sugar and molasses, corn, grains, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as fuel, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food ingredients, chemical intermediates and solvent, others. On the basis of method the market is segmented as fermentation, synthetic.

The reports cover key developments in the industrial alcohol market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from industrial alcohol market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial alcohol in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial alcohol market.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial alcohol companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The increasing demand for industrial alcohol in various industries owing to its solubility, antimicrobial activity, high octane number. These factors are boosting the need for the industrial alcohol market. Broad use of industrial alcohols such as ethyl, methyl, isopropyl, isobutyl, benzyl alcohol in the various industries. Additionally, increasing the use of methanol and isopropanol in personal care, automobile, and pharmaceutical applications is propelling the growth of the industrial alcohol market. Rapid growth in demand for personal care products, increasing awareness about the role of alcohol in maintaining a hygienic environment is expected to drive the growth of the market.

