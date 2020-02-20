Wearable Technologies Market Growth Analysis 2018-2028 by Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, and Revenue Analysis of Vendors

Wearable Technologies are smart devices that can be worn on the user’s body and have advanced functions such as wireless connectivity, self-processing capability, and analytics and so on. Wearable Technologies have variety of applications which include healthcare & medical, fitness & wellness, industrial, military and infotainment. Major drivers for the growth of wearable technologies market are demand for portable devices, demand for real-time data analytics and so on.

Moreover, these devices are also used as a style statement among the young population, globally. Also, development in big data technologies such as cloud computing and Hadoop also support the growth of these smart devices.

This report focuses on Wearable Technologies in healthcare. Most of the wearable devices developed to date are concentrated around healthcare and wellness products. Major applications of wearable devices in healthcare include BP Monitors, CGM Devices, Smart Glasses, PERS, Insulin Pumps, ECG Monitors and so on.

Increasing life expectancy rates and growing demand for preventive and long-term care are the major drivers for the growth of wearable technologies healthcare market. Data privacy and data traffic management is a challenge for the market. Major players in the Wearable Technologies healthcare market include Medtronic, Dexcom, Abbot, Biodevices, Cardiac Science.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of Wearable Technologies Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of a detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Top Key Players:

1. Medtronic

2. Dexcom

3. Abbot

4. Bio devices

5. Cardiac Science

6. Nonin

7. Google

8. Starkey

9. Corventis

10. Proteus Digital Health

11. Withings

12. Apple

13. Fitbit

14. Jawbone

15. Diversinet

16. Samsung

17. Viper

18. Beddit

19. Moov

20. Will.i.am

21. Nixie

22. Occulus rift (now Facebook)

23. Basis

24. Garmin

25. Intel

26. Nike

27. Polar

28. Timex

29. Reebok

30. Boston scientific

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. Deep profiles top competitive companies

