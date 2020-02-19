Smart Cities Market Analysis 2018-2028 by Technology, Trends, Demand, Growth Analysis, Applications, and Future Scenario

The use of technology has become part of our day to day life. Besides individuals and corporates, governments are now adopting various services by introducing automation and smart technology. Major segments like transport, traffic management energy management, water management, waste management, proper healthcare.

Smart cities are coming of age due to various factors. Some of the key growth drivers for smart cities are the increasing rate of urbanization, an initiative from the governments in developing countries and aging infrastructure in developed countries which needs to be replaced by newer upgraded technology

Smart buildings and infrastructure form more than 30% of the smart city market. The assets associated with the infrastructure actually degrade with the increase in population, migration, exponential growth of urbanization and they need regular upgradations in which the latest technology is introduced. The market for global intelligent building automation technologies is likely to increase as better tools and technologies are launched and awareness increases. North America leads the intelligent building automation technologies market followed by the EMEA region. The market is likely to register fast growth as Governments across countries are offering tax benefits to green initiatives.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Smart Cities Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of Smart Cities Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market, as well as the qualitative and quantitative information, is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Smart Cities Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Companies Profiled include

1. IBM

2. Cisco

3. Schneider Electric

4. Siemens

5. Hitachi

6. Accenture

7. Toshiba

8. General Electric

9. Oracle

10. Capgemini

11. AGT International

12. Alvarion

13. Atos

14. Echelon Corp

15. Libelium

16. Deutsche Telekom AG

17. Living Plan IT

18. Panasonic

19. Microsoft

20. Alstom

21. Honeywell

22. Intel

23. Landis & Gyr

24. Alcatel – Lucent

25. Arup

26. Johnson controls

27. Lockheed Martin

28. Mitsubishi

30. SAP

31. Huawei

32. Itron

33. Silver Spring Networks

34. ABB

35. Ericsson

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

