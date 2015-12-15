Data Center Cooling Market 2020 Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2025 by Top Companies Emerson Network Power, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Ltd.

Efficient cooling is one of the critical factors for efficiently running the data centers. Cooling contributes near about half of the power consume in the data centers. Increasing adoption trend of innovative and advanced cooling solutions is expected to bolster the data center cooling market in coming years.

Some of the leading players in data center cooling market are Emerson Network Power, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Fujitsu, Stulz GmbH, Coolcentric, Tripp Lite, Asetek Among others.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Data Center Cooling Market with detailed market segmentation by various solutions, services, end-user, industry vertical, and geography. The global data center cooling market is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand and requirement of efficient cooling solutions, which will ultimately helping organization to reduce energy consumption and will help them to achieve optimal operational costs. The increasing demand for energy efficient solutions among data centers is driving the data center cooling market.

The Data Center Cooling Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Data Center Cooling Market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

