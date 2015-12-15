Global Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2025 Industry 2020, Report Brief Analysis by Types, Top Regions, Application, Key-Companies & Future Prospects

The liver disease therapeutics market will show rapid growth due to the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, an increase in consumption of alcohol and improper diet and increasing government initiatives of providing vaccines and growing awareness.

The liver disease accounts for approximately 2 million deaths per year worldwide, out of which 1 million are due to complications of cirrhosis and 1 million is due to viral hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Cirrhosis is, therefore, the 11th most common cause of death globally and liver cancer is the 16th leading cause of death; combined, they account for 3.5% of all deaths worldwide. Also, chronic liver disease mortality is expected to rise in the United States, driven largely by a spike in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Therefore increasing of liver diseases has helped in driving the overall market.

Furthermore, with the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, there is an increasing awareness that has become a necessity. Government and other not-for-profit organizations are playing a crucial role in the rising awareness about liver diseases across the globe. Hence these organizations promote the awareness of liver-related diseases and support for research and development for the prevention, treatment, and cure of liver diseases.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, liver disease is either inherited or is caused by factors that damage the liver, such as viruses and usage of alcohol. The liver disease if not treated, damages the liver that further leads to liver failure. Therefore some of the major drugs used in the treatment of various types of liver diseases include vaccines, immunosuppressants, chemotherapy drugs, and antiviral drugs. The market is segmented by treatment type, end-users, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Anti Viral Drugs Segment is Expected to Dominate the Liver Disease Therapeutics Market During the Forecast Period

Antiviral drugs segment is found dominating the overall market due to the increasing consumption of alcohol and rising increasing prevalence of liver diseases that are among the key factors accounting for its large share. On the other hand, the chemotherapy drugs segment will also show promising growth rates over the forecast period and emerge as the most lucrative drug class in terms of returns on investment. The segment will chiefly benefit from the approval and commercialization of several anticipated pipeline drugs.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Liver Disease Therapeutics Market

The market is found to be dominated by North America owing to the presence of research and academic institutes conducting clinical trial studies in the region. Changing lifestyle such as increasing consumption of alcohol, unhealthy diets have also increased the incidences of liver disease in the United States. Moreover, growing patient awareness levels and the introduction of new products targeting unmet medical needs are also expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

There are various companies that are found investing in their R&D to develop innovative and advanced treatment drugs for liver diseases. Therefore research and development of highly efficient and less or no side effects pharmaceutical drugs would drive the market in the near future. The companies are also found focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Incidence of Liver Diseases

4.2.2 Increase in Consumption of Alcohol and Improper Diet

4.2.3 Rising Government Initiatives of Providing Vaccines and Growing Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drugs Side-effects and Associated Risks

4.3.2 Stringent FDA approvals and Other Government Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Anti Viral Drugs

5.1.2 Targeted Therapy

5.1.3 Immunosuppressant Drugs

5.1.4 Chemotherapy Drugs

5.1.5 Immunoglobulin

5.1.6 Corticosteroids

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By End Users

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Astellas Pharma Inc.

6.1.3 Bristol-Mayers Squibb

6.1.4 Gilead Sciences

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.7 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.1.8 Novartis AG

6.1.9 Sanofi

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

