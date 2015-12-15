Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2025

The anterior uveitis treatment market will show rapid growth due to the increasing cases of the uveitis and the development of novel drugs and treatments.

There has been an increasing prevalence of uveitis as it is responsible for an estimated 30,000 new cases of legal blindness annually in the United States and accounts for about 10–15% of all cases of total blindness in the country. Uveitis is a sight-threatening inflammatory disease affecting the uveal layer of the eye. Redness of eyes, blurring of the vision, the small size of the pupil, and sensitivity to light can be possible symptoms of anterior uveitis, which, if not treated, can result in permanent blindness.

Thus, there are new developments in the applications of products and treatment modalities that are ongoing. New treatment options for uveitis such as corticosteroids and anti-inflammatory drugs are already gaining traction in the market. In addition, other factors such as the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of the disease, and new product developments are also expected to be some of the driving factors in the growth of the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311556

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, anterior uveitis is an eye inflammation that involves the middle layer of the eye. Anterior uveitis is the most common form of uveitis and is the most frequent extra-articular manifestation of ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patients. Untreated anterior uveitis results in loss of vision and permanent eye damage that arises with the development of infections such as glaucoma, retinal edema or cataract. Anterior uveitis can be treated with eye drops containing anti-inflammatory drugs. Corticosteroids have also shown significant results to cure the condition and to treat anterior uveitis. Exploring new drugs and expanding therapeutic applications of existing drugs to include and effectively treat uveitis offers significant growth opportunities for companies involved in the uveitis market.

Key Market Trends

Corticosteroids Segment is Expected to Dominate the Treatment Type Segment During the Forecast Period

Corticosteroids are found dominating the anterior uveitis treatment market as they are first-line therapies for anterior uveitis and are used in the form of eye drops. Corticosteroids are the most preferred option over biologics however researchers are currently exploring biological therapies for the treatment of anterior uveitis.

Corticosteroids are also used in sustained release treatment, i.e., in ocular implants. It has thus shown significant results to cure the condition and researchers are also exploring biological therapies to treat anterior uveitis. In addition, corticosteroids and anti-inflammatory drugs are found gaining traction in the market.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market

North America is found dominating the market owing to the rising prevalence of the uveitis disease in the United States. There is also an increasing number of key players in the region that is leading to the high growth of this regional segment. The other factors resulting in the growth of the market is the growing geriatric population, and increasing investments in research and development by drug manufacturing companies for innovating new treatments such as corticosteroids.

The market in Asia is also expanding fast for the same reasons the markets in North America and Europe are expanding.

Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are increasingly adopting strategic initiatives such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– AbbVie Inc.

– Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

– Alimera Sciences Inc.,

– Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

– EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

– Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

– Sirion Therapeutics, Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/anterior-uveitis-treatment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Cases of the Uveitis

4.2.2 Development of Novel Drugs and Treatments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with the Medications

4.3.2 Side Effect associated with Corticosteroid Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Corticosteroids

5.1.2 Cycloplegic Agents

5.1.3 Anti-TNF Agents

5.1.4 Immunosuppressants

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospitals Pharmacies

5.2.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.2 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

6.1.3 Alimera Sciences Inc.,

6.1.4 Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

6.1.5 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.1.6 Novartis AG

6.1.7 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

6.1.8 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

6.1.9 Sirion Therapeutics, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311556

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155