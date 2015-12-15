Global Ear Infection Treatment Market: Analysis by Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Growing-Demand, Latest Technology and Forecast Till 2025

An ear infection occurs when a bacterial or viral infection affects the inner, middle or outer ear. Ear infections can be painful because of inflammation and fluid buildup in the ear. An acute ear infection can cause mild pain and discomfort in the ear. However chronic cases can cause severe pain, loss of body balance, drainage of fluids from the ear, headache and even hearing the loss in some cases.

Smoke from a burning cigarette combined with exhaled smoke from a person who smokes increases unhealthy particles in the air, including those of nicotine and other toxins. This increases the microbe growth in such households, which increases the risk of ear infection. This is the major driving factor for the growth of this market. Other factors like unclean and unhealthy environments also increase the risk of ear infection, which leads to the growth of the ear infection treatment market.

However high cost of surgical procedures in severe cases has been restraining the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

Ear Infection treatment involves medication and surgeries that help to treat and eliminate the infection from the infected area.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the ear Infection treatment market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by infection, cause, type, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Treatment for Middle ear infection is expected to cover a larger share of the market.

Middle ear infection also referred to as otitis media, is the most common ear infection, especially in children. According to a study by Kaur R et al. published Pediatric Journal 2017, by 1 year of age, 23% of the children experienced more than one episode of acute otitis media (AOM). By 3 years of age, 60% had more than one episode of AOM, and nearly 24% had more than 3 such episodes. The peak incidence was reported to have occurred at 6 to 12 months of life.

As can be noted, the prevalence is very high for children. Hence requirement immediate treatment is very necessary. Thus, this treatment for a middle ear infection is expected to occupy a large share of the market.

North America dominates the market

According to an article by Kaur R et al. published Pediatric Journal 2017, over 5 million acute otitis media (AOM) cases occur annually in US children, resulting in more than 10 million annual antibiotic prescriptions and an estimated 30 million annual visits for medical care. AOM is also the most common condition treated with antibiotics in the US. As per the article, increasing the incidence of antibiotic resistance among the organisms responsible for AOM is a cause for concern.

However, the US has a developed and structured healthcare system that encourages research and development among pharmaceutical companies and various research organizations. The healthcare system is also involved in spreading awareness regarding the treatment, which increases its demand. Hence, this region is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the key player involved in research and manufacturing of Ear Infection Treatment are established in developed countries. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness, which has helped the market growth.

