Global Hyperkalemia Treatment Market: Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy and Opportunities till 2025

Hyperkalemia, a life-threatening condition, can occur due to various medication use, kidney dysfunction, or alternative sources of electrolyte disparity. The cases of hyperkalemia have been rising with the increasing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disease. Hyperkalemia has been reported in less than 5% of the general population worldwide. The incidence and prevalence of hyperkalemia have been estimated to be 2-3% in the general population and 1% to 10% among hospitalized patients. Also, people with chronic kidney disease, heart failure, diabetes mellitus, and those taking blood pressure medicines called renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors (RAASi) have an estimated 2 to 3 times higher risk for hyperkalemia.

Scope of the Report

Hyperkalemia, defined as a serum potassium concentration greater than 5.0–5.3 mEq/L, which is found to be rare in a general population of healthy individuals. The report covers the market trends of the medication used for acute and chronic hyperkalemia.

Key Market Trends

Chronic hyperkalemia dominates the Global Hyperkalemia Treatment Market

Chronic hyperkalemia is usually related to impaired renal excretion. Chronic hyperkalemia is usually asymptomatic, hence the treatment goals include prevention of generalized symptoms, cardiac dysrhythmias, and death. Treatment of chronic hyperkalemia includes diuretics, bicarbonate salts, dietary restriction, potassium binders, and dialysis. Also, chronic hyperkalemia is one of the major complications of chronic kidney disease (CKD) that occurs frequently and requires careful management by the nephrologist. This segment is projected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Global Hyperkalemia Treatment Market

North America holds a leading position in the hyperkalemia treatment market owing to advanced medical technology and rising aging populations which are likely to contribute to increased prevalence of heart failure and chronic kidney disease and accordingly a larger pool of patients at risk for hyperkalemia. An estimated 3.7 million US adults had hyperkalemia in the year 2014, and this prevalence rate has been increasing since 2010. In patients with CKD and/or heart failure, the annual prevalence of hyperkalemia was 6.35% in 2014, and about half of all patients with hyperkalemia have either CKD and/or heart failure. Easy access to medication, raising awareness, and favorable reimbursement are the key factors driving the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The hyperkalemia market is consolidated, dominated by a few players. The hyperkalemia market underwent extensive changes with the introduction of Veltassa at the beginning of 2016 which represented the first new therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemia in over 50 years. Few key market players in the market are AstraZeneca Plc, Ardelyx, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd, Sanofi S.A., and Perrigo Company plc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hyperkalemia

4.2.2 Rising Focus on Research and Development and Increasing Number of Strategic Alliances

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Drugs

5.1.1 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate

5.1.2 Patriomer

5.1.3 Beta2 Agonist

5.1.4 Diuretics

5.1.5 Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Type of Disease

5.2.1 Acute Hyperkalemia

5.2.2 Chronic Hyperkalemia

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca Plc

6.1.2 Ardelyx

6.1.3 Perrigo

6.1.4 Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

6.1.5 Sanofi S.A.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

