Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market: Business Challenges By Demands, Sales-Revenue, Financial Products, Technology and Market-Size Till 2025

Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment market are expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing cases of vision impairment, and rising geriatric population.

The world’s older population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. The increase in the aging population presents several public health challenges that people need to prepare for. Presbyopia is an age-related visual impairment. It results from the gradual decrease in accommodation expected with age and can have multiple effects on the quality of vision and quality of life. Though not incapacitating if corrected, presbyopia without optical correction results in an inability to perform once-effortless near tasks at a customary working distance without experiencing visual symptoms.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311574

Scope of the Report

Myopia is the condition in which incoming light does not directly focus on the retina but in front of it. Presbyopia becomes more frequent. Presbyopia is the condition in which incoming light focuses behind the retina, leading to difficulty focusing on close-up objects.

Key Market Trends

Presbyopia is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Disease Type Segment

The prevalence of presbyopia is higher in societies in which larger proportions of the population survive into old age. With the aging of the U.S. population, unprecedented numbers of patients with presbyopia can be expected to present to optometrists’ offices in the coming years. Because presbyopia is age-related, its prevalence is directly related to the proportion of older persons in the population. Although it is difficult to estimate the incidence of a chronic condition such as presbyopia, due to its slow onset, it appears that the highest incidence of presbyopia (i.e., first-reported effects) is in person ages 42 to 44.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

According to the 2018 report of the American Optometric Association, Myopia affects nearly 30 percent of the U.S. population. While the exact cause of myopia is unknown, there is significant evidence that many people inherit myopia, or at least the tendency to develop myopia. If one or both parents are nearsighted, there is an increased chance their children will be nearsighted. A new 2016 study estimated that 9.6 million adults in the United States are highly myopic, or severely nearsighted. Of those, nearly 820,000 have a degenerative form of the disease and more than 41,000 suffer a complication called myopic choroidal neovascularization that could cause long-term vision loss, with women at higher risk. The findings were published in Ophthalmology, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Competitive Landscape

The global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like ALCON VISION LLC, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Essilor Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Vision, NIDEK CO. LTD., Topcon Corporation, Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG, ZEISS International, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– ALCON VISION LLC

– Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

– Essilor Ltd.

– Johnson & Johnson Vision

– NIDEK CO. LTD.

– Topcon Corporation

– Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG

– ZEISS International

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/myopia-and-presbyopia-treatment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Cases of Vision Impairment

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Early Diagnosis

4.3.2 High Cost of Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Disease Type

5.1.1 Myopia

5.1.2 Presbyopia

5.2 By Treatment Type

5.2.1 Prescription Lenses

5.2.2 Contact Lenses

5.2.3 Surgery

5.2.4 Medication

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ALCON VISION LLC

6.1.2 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

6.1.3 Essilor Ltd.

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Vision

6.1.5 NIDEK CO. LTD.

6.1.6 Topcon Corporation

6.1.7 Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG

6.1.8 ZEISS International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311574

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155