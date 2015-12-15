Global Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Industry-Revenue, Services, Growth-Factors and Innovative Technology by 2025

Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rise in lymphoma cancer incidence and a growing geriatric population.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL) are the most common types of skin lymphoma. More than 3 out of every 4 skin lymphomas diagnosed are CTCLs. The two most common types of CTCL are mycosis fungoides (MF), which is slow-growing in the early stages, and Sézary Syndrome (SS), which is a more aggressive form of CTCL. According to Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, CTCL is a rare family of diseases, with approximately 3,000 new cases reported in the United States every year and about 16,000 – 20,000 Americans have mycosis fungoides. CTCL is more common in patients older than 50 years of age compared to younger people and it develops more often in men than in women, with the highest incidence rates being reported amongst African-Americans.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphomas (CTCL), also known as skin T-cell lymphomas, are a group of disorders characterized by abnormal accumulation of malignant T-cells in the skin. CTCL are cancers of the T lymphocytes that primarily involve the skin resulting in the development of rashes, plaques, and tumors. CTCL also involves the blood, lymph nodes, and other internal organs.

Key Market Trends

Mycosis Fungoides Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth in the Forecast Years

By type, the market has been segmented into Mycosis Fungoides (MF), Sezary Syndrome (SS) and others. Mycosis Fungoides is the most frequent type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma which usually involves the skin and grows slowly over many years. It is very difficult to diagnose, especially in the early stages. MF is more common in men compared to women, in blacks compared to whites, and in patients, older than 50 years of age compared to younger people. In addition, sezary syndrome is considered to be the second most common type of CTCL and characterized by the presence of lymphoma cells in the blood.

North America dominates the Cutaneous T- cell Lymphoma Market

North America dominates the market owing to the upsurge in the demand for progressive treatment options and early adoption of new technologies. CTCL is the rare form of T-cell lymphoma. There are about 3,000 new cases of CTCL in the U.S. each year. Europe and the Asia Pacific are followed next after North America owing to the presence of a diversified patient pool, emerging economies, and a rise in the collaboration of domestic and international companies in these regions, thus driving this market.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the key players in the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Celgene Corporation, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Seattle Genetics, and Soligenix, Inc., which are having a presence internationally and provide these products across the globe.

Companies Mentioned:

– Bausch Health

– Celgene Corporation

– Helsinn Healthcare SA

– Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Seattle Genetics

– Soligenix, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Lymphoma Cancer Incidence

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Mycosis Fungoides (MF)

5.1.2 Sezary Syndrome (SS)

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Radiation Therapy

5.2.2 Chemotherapy

5.2.3 Immunotherapy

5.2.4 Targeted therapy

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bausch Health

6.1.2 Celgene Corporation

6.1.3 Helsinn Healthcare SA

6.1.4 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

6.1.5 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.1.6 Seattle Genetics

6.1.7 Soligenix, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

