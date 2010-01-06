Global Dental Biomaterials Market 2020-2025 Growing Demands and Upcoming-Trends, Technology, Industry-Size, Share, Growth, Revenue and Type of Services

The market studied is driven by factors such as the rising burden of dental disorders and growing dental tourism, growing penetration of dental implants, and an increase in the disposable income of the people across the developing countries. The rise in the global aging population is contributing to the raised number of dental disorders.

The global population is aging rapidly, owing to reduced birth rates and increasing life expectancy. According to the US Census Bureau’s statistics, the number of older people is estimated to increase by nearly 60% in the next 15 years, and by 2030, the total number of people above the age of 65 is likely to be more than a billion, i.e., the geriatric population is expected to represent 12% of the global population. By 2050, this number is likely to cross 1.6 billion or 16.7% of the total population.

Increasing age is usually associated with high rates of edentulism. Furthermore, according to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, 69% of adults age 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth due to an accident, tooth decay, gum disease, or a failed root canal therapy. As per The Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe, 2018, more than 50% of the European population suffers from some form of periodontitis and over 10% of the people have cases of severe diseases, with the major prevalence rising to 70-85% of the population aged 60- 65 years of age. Hence, rising dental disorders are fueling the growth of the market studied.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311586

Scope of the Report

Dental biomaterials are mainly used to replace damaged or lost tooth substance, teeth and jawbone. They are used for fillings, crowns, bridges, implants and removable prosthetics. A biomaterial is any substance that has been engineered to interact with biological systems for a medical purpose either a therapeutic or a diagnostic one.

Key Market Trends

Titanium Biomaterials are Expected to Witness High Growth Over the Forecast Period

Several recent studies state that titanium dental materials are effective and safe to use. Titanium biomaterials have been in use for over 50 years, during which they have been studied extensively. The titanium metal is used for dental implants, due to its favorable mechanical properties, such as weight-to-strength ratio and good biological performance. Additionally, it exhibits passivity properties and, thus, relatively low corrosion rates compared with those of other more reactive metals, which undergo active corrosion even in relatively neutral pH.

According to a number of European dentists, if a full arch or a full set of teeth is to be replaced, titanium implants are a better choice. As stated by the European Commission, in 2016, a recent project in Europe, titled “NanoTi consortium”, intends to bring a new titanium implant to the market that possesses the innate capability to resist bacterial infections without the addition of an antibacterial compound. The aim of the NanoTi project is to develop nanophase topography on the surface of titanium dental implants, which enables the innate capability to resist bacterial infections without the addition of any antibacterial compound. Hence, such advancement in technology is expected to fuel the growth of the titanium biomaterial segment for the market studied, over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017 report, recorded about 84.6% dental visits by children aged 5-19, by 2016. further about 64% of adults aged 18-64 went for a dental visit, and similar for adults above the age of 65.

Almost 8,000 people in the United States die of oral and pharyngeal cancers every year, most of them elderly. But the problem is not limited to seniors. Children from lower-income families are twice as likely to have tooth decay. The success of dental implants has higher than the root canal and other traditional dental services. However, reimbursement issues, especially for dental care is restraining the market in the country. With the increasing number of dental issues and the government efforts to improve the healthcare of their citizens are expected to augment the market for dental implants in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The dental biomaterials market is moderately competitive with the presence of local as well as international players in the market. The major share of the market is grabbed by the international players whereas, small to mid-sized companies are posing intense competition with the help of novel technologies. In the future, it is expected that the market share will be distributed among international players and small players as well due to the focus of new entrants to come up with innovative products.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– GC Corporation

– Victrex PLC

– Medtronic PLC

– Straumann Holding AG

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

– Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

– Royal DSM

– Henry Schein, Inc.

– Danaher Corporation

– 3M Company

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/dental-biomaterials-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Burden of Dental Disorders and the Growing Dental Tourism

4.2.2 Growing Penetration of Dental Implants

4.2.3 Increase in the Disposable Income Across the Developing Countries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory Isssues

4.3.2 Cost of the Procedure

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Metallic Biomaterials

5.1.1.1 Titanium

5.1.1.2 Stainless Steel

5.1.1.3 Chromium Alloys

5.1.1.4 Others

5.1.2 Ceramic Biomaterials

5.1.3 Polymeric Biomaterials

5.1.4 Natural Biomaterials

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Orthodontics

5.2.2 Prosthodontics

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2 Academies and Research Institutes

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GC Corporation

6.1.2 Victrex PLC

6.1.3 Medtronic PLC

6.1.4 Straumann Holding AG

6.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.1.6 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

6.1.7 Royal DSM

6.1.8 Henry Schein, Inc.

6.1.9 Danaher Corporation

6.1.10 3M Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311586

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155