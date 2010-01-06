Global Hysteroscope Market 2020: Growth Rate of XX% CAGR by Competitive Factors, Innovative-Technology, Demands and Services Offered Till 2025

A hysteroscope is used to assess the uterus for diagnosing abnormalities like heavy bleeding, severe cramping, frequent miscarriages, or problems related to conceiving. Hysteroscopes are used mainly for two purposes-operative and diagnostics.

According to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention 2016 report on “Uterine Cancer Incidence and Mortality”, uterine cancer incidence rates increased by 12%, about 0.7% per year on average between 1999 to 2015. Increasing incidence of uterine diseases, like uterine cancer, have been the primary driving factor for the growth of this market. Growing demand for minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment equipment and technological advancements in the development of new hysteroscope technologies have also helped the market grow.

However, the lack of trained professionals and the risk of infection due to equipment have been restraining the growth of this market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311598

Scope of the Report

A hysteroscope is a device that carries optical and light channels or fibers helping to diagnose and treat abnormalities in or around the uterine cavity.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the Hysteroscope market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by product, application, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Rigid Non-Video Hysteroscope is expected to dominate the market

Rigid operative hysteroscopes are the diagnosis and surgery equipment that require assembly. Rigid Hysteroscopes are more durable than flexible hysteroscopes. The use of rigid hysteroscopes has increased recently as they allow both diagnosis and treatment. Rigid hysteroscopes are used is the treatment for various uterine abnormalities like removing polyps and fibroids and treating uterine cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of incidence of Uterine cancer has increased from 24.1 per 100,000 in 2006 to 27.6 per 100,000 in 2016. As the number of these dreadful illnesses increases, the demand for equipment for diagnosis and treatment will also increase. This factor is expected to increase the growth of Rigid Non-Video Hysteroscopes.

North America is expected to dominate the market

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, during the years between 1999 and 2015 and 1999 and 2016, uterine cancer incidence and mortality rates increased by 0.7% and 1.1% per year, respectively in the United States. Hence as the prevalence and mortality rate of Uterine cancer increase, the demand for equipment for diagnosis and treatment for such illnesses will increase

Moreover, the United States is a developed country and has a well-structured healthcare system. As a result, the expenditure on research and development for equipment that is minimally invasive and more effective is also high.

Hence, owing to these factors, the United States is expected to cover a large share of the Hysteroscope Market.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the Hysteroscope is being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness, which has helped the market grow.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– CooperSurgical Inc.

– Hologic Inc.

– Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

– MedGyn Products Inc

– Medtronic PLC

– Olympus Medical Corporation

– Richard Wolf GmbH

– Stryker Corporation

– Xion Medical GmbH

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/hysteroscope-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Incidence of Uterine Diseases and Abnormalities

4.2.2 Growing Demand of Minimally Invasive Treatment

4.2.3 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of Infection from Hysteroscopes

4.3.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Rigid Non-Video Hysteroscopes

5.1.2 Flexible Non-Video Hysteroscopes

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Polypectomy

5.2.2 Myomectomy

5.2.3 Endometrial Ablation

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Services

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 CooperSurgical Inc.

6.1.3 Hologic Inc.

6.1.4 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

6.1.5 MedGyn Products Inc

6.1.6 Medtronic PLC

6.1.7 Olympus Medical Corporation

6.1.8 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.1.9 Stryker Corporation

6.1.10 Xion Medical GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311598

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155