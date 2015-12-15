Global Downstream Processing Market: Demand, Trends and Growth by Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast 2025

The downstream processing market will show rapid growth due to the growth of the biotechnology sector globally, rising R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies and an increase in the prominence of contract manufacturing organizations.

There has been extraordinary development that has been seen recently in the biotechnology industry and that has pushed the growth of the global downstream processing market. The downstream processing helps to find extensive use in the biotechnology sector to isolate and purify the biological products. Therefore the isolation of biological products has thus helped the overall pharmaceutical industry to make strides.

There is also a considerable increase in the sales of biotechnology products that helps in the growth of the market. Consequently, continual innovations in the biotechnology sector are possible to deliver plenty of development opportunities to the regional market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing investments that are being made on the research and the development of biopharmaceuticals drive the demand of the market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, downstream processing is found to be a part of a bioprocess that includes the recovery and purification of biosynthetic products. The downstream process is found to be an essential part of the manufacturing of vaccines, antibodies, antibiotics and hormones, such as insulin and humans growth hormone. The downstream processing thus includes five stages; solid-liquid separation, intracellular products are released, concentration, chromatography method is used for purification and formulation.

Key Market Trends

Antibodies Production is Expected to Dominate the Downstream Processing Market During the Forecast Period

Antibodies are found to be one of the most predominant modalities offered by the biopharmaceutical industry today. There is an evolution of certain new methods in bioprocessing of antibodies that have further augmented the growth of the market. These new methods include continuous biomanufacturing, alternative expression systems, and non?chromatographic separation formats.

Moreover, as antibiotic resistance is on the rise, there is an increase in demand for the development of antibodies that act against resistant strains. Hence, in turn, there is an is increasing demand for downstream processing for antibody production at the industrial scale. The downstream process is thus an essential part of the manufacturing of vaccines, antibodies, antibiotics and hormones, such as insulin and humans growth hormones also, that helps in the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific is Found to Be the Fastest-Growing Segment of the Downstream Processing Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market due to factors such as increasing R&D infrastructure, considerable investments made by the market players and increasing government support are fuelling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Owing to the recent advancements, there is a substantial rise in sales of biotechnology products in the region. There is also the establishment of vendors and supply chains for bioprocessing consumables and equipment across major developing countries, that is projected to contribute to the growth of the region.

Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to the market growth. The market players are found investing massive wealth to transform the product line as the rivalry in the market is increasing at a rapid pace. Likewise, with varying technology the need for better technology infrastructures are rising, so cater to the need of the customers, market participants are continuously inventing new products.

Companies Mentioned:

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– GE Healthcare

– Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

– Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

– Danaher Corporation

– 3M Company

– Lonza Group AG

– Eppendorf AG

– Repligen Corporation

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth of Biotechnology Sector Globally

4.2.2 Rising R&D Expenditure in Biopharmaceutical Companies

4.2.3 Increase in the Prominence of Contract Manufacturing Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Instruments

4.3.2 Purification Bottleneck

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technique

5.1.1 Purification Techniques

5.1.2 Solid-Liquid Separation

5.1.3 Clarification/Concentration

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Chromatography Columns and Resins

5.2.2 Filters

5.2.3 Evaporators

5.2.4 Centrifuges

5.2.5 Other Products

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Antibodies Production

5.3.2 Vaccines Production

5.3.3 Insulin Production

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

6.1.4 Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 3M Company

6.1.7 Lonza Group AG

6.1.8 Eppendorf AG

6.1.9 Repligen Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

