Global 3D Laparoscopy Imaging Market: Analysis, Challenges, Current Trends, Outlook, Growth & Future Estimations 2025

Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing preference for and advancements of 3D imaging technology and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

The demand for minimally invasive procedures is rising. Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) cause less post-operative pain and hence, patients receive smaller dosages of pain killers. As there are minimal cuts or stitches involved, the hospital stay is relatively shorter, and patients need not visit the hospital frequently. In addition, Conventional laparoscopic camera consists of a 2-Dimensional (2D) system and although there is an improvement in graphics from high definition (HD) system, there is still a lack of depth and spatial perception. 3-Dimensional (3D) systems may potentially improve laparoscopic training by eliminating the need to overcome the loss of stereoscopic vision.

Scope of the Report

3D imaging is a rising technology in laparoscopic surgery, and recent studies have shown that the modern 3D technique is superior in an experimental setting. The 3D imaging in laparoscopy offers various advantages by improving co-ordination, spatial awareness and timing in comparison to traditional 2D imaging.

Key Market Trends

Bariatric Surgery is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

Obesity has significantly increased worldwide, especially over the past few decades. According to 2018 statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global obesity rate has nearly tripled since 1975. As per WHO 2018 report on “Obesity and Overweight”, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) were overweight, of which, over 650 million were obese. This accounts for nearly 39% of adults who were overweight and 13% who were obese, worldwide. Hence, increased prevalence of obesity and the resulting diseases have created a burden among the population, worldwide, especially in developing and underdeveloped economies. 3-dimensional (3-D) technologies have been introduced in an attempt to improve surgeon vision and thus increase the safety of bariatric surgical techniques, thus driving the growth of the concerned segment of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The number of people suffering from obesity in America has been increasing. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that around 39.8% of American adults are obese. Thus, obesity is linked to an increasing number of bariatric surgeries performed each year. The prevalence of obesity is on the rise, and bariatric surgery has proven to be effective in its treatment. According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery statistics, around 228,000 surgeries and 193,000 surgeries were performed in 2017 and 2015, respectively, in the United States alone. These statistics show an increase in the number of bariatric surgeries, which drives the growth of the overall market. Also, according to the 2012 report of the Urology Diseases in America, the major annual expenditures under Medicare beneficiaries were majorly for the prostate cancer, interstitial cystitis, lower tract transitional cell carcinoma, urinary tract stones, urethral stricture, and urinary tract infections. Hence, the rising demand for 3D laparoscopic imaging for bariatric and urologic surgeries is expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global 3D Laparoscopy Imaging market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Olympus Corporation, Sometech, Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Medical Ltd, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Siemens AG, among others, hold a substantial market share in the 3D Laparoscopy Imaging market.

Companies Mentioned:

– Olympus Corporation

– Sometech, Inc.

– Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

– B. Braun Medical Ltd

– CONMED Corporation

– Medtronic

– Siemens AG

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Preference for and Advancements of 3D Imaging Technology

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with the Products

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Gynecological Surgery

5.1.2 Bariatric Surgery

5.1.3 Urological Surgery

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By End Users

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Olympus Corporation

6.1.2 Sometech, Inc.

6.1.3 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

6.1.4 B. Braun Medical Ltd

6.1.5 CONMED Corporation

6.1.6 Medtronic

6.1.7 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

