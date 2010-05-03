Global Traction Equipment Market 2020 By Latest Technologies, Advancements, Various Services and Forecast 2026

The research report on Global Traction Equipment Market offers a complete analysis on the study of Traction Equipment industry. Traction Equipment market report also provides the accurate market structures, key patterns, challenges and opportunities, elements, as well as difficulties in the global market. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes.

Report of Global Traction Equipment Market is generated by Orbis Research. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026.

Report of Global Traction Equipment Market is providing the summarized study of several factors encouraging the growth of the market such as manufacturers, market size, type, regions and numerous applications. By using the report consumer can recognize the several dynamics that impact and govern the market. For any product, there are several companies playing their role in the market, some new, some established and some are planning to arrive in the Global Traction Equipment Market. The report provides the complete study of the Global Traction Equipment Market considering the approaches used by industrialists. There are some specific strategies used to safeguard their space in market and enduring the growth of business are the factors covered in the report. The report is describing the several types of Traction Equipment Industry. Factors that are encouraging the growth of specific type of product category and factors that are motivating the status of the market. A comprehensive study of the Traction Equipment Market is done to recognize the several applications of the features of products and usage. Report is providing the detailed study of the facts and figures, as readers are searching for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product. A report is also covering the details on market acquisitions, mergers and significant trends are influencing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report of Global Traction Equipment Market is providing a thorough study of several factors that are responsible for market growth and factors that can play a major role in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report of Global Traction Equipment Industry is delivering the detailed study on the basis of market revenue share, price and production occurred. The Traction Equipment Market report provides the summary of the segmentation on the basis of region, considering the details of revenue and production pertaining to market.

The in-depth report on Traction Equipment Market by Orbis Research provides readers with an overview of the market and assists consumers to study the other significant factors impacting the Global Traction Equipment Market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Traction Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Traction Equipment

1.2 Traction Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Traction Transformer

1.2.3 Traction Motor

1.2.4 Traction Converter

1.3 Traction Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Traction Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Global Traction Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Traction Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Traction Equipment Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Traction Equipment Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

Chapter Two: Global Traction Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Traction Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Traction Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Traction Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Traction Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Traction Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Traction Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Traction Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Traction Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Traction Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Traction Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Traction Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Traction Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Traction Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Traction Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Traction Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Traction Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Traction Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

Chapter Four: Global Traction Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Traction Equipment Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Traction Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Five: Global Traction Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Traction Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Traction Equipment Business

6.1 ABB.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 ABB. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 ABB. Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 ABB. Products Offered

6.1.5 ABB. Recent Development

6.2 Alstom SA

6.2.1 Alstom SA Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Alstom SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Alstom SA Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Alstom SA Products Offered

6.2.5 Alstom SA Recent Development

6.3 American Traction Systems

6.3.1 American Traction Systems Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 American Traction Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 American Traction Systems Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 American Traction Systems Products Offered

6.3.5 American Traction Systems Recent Development

6.4 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.1 Bombardier Inc. Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Bombardier Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Bombardier Inc. Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Bombardier Inc. Products Offered

6.4.5 Bombardier Inc. Recent Development

6.5 Caterpillar Inc.

6.5.1 Caterpillar Inc. Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Caterpillar Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Caterpillar Inc. Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Caterpillar Inc. Products Offered

6.5.5 Caterpillar Inc. Recent Development

6.6 Crompton Greaves Limited

6.6.1 Crompton Greaves Limited Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Crompton Greaves Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Crompton Greaves Limited Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Crompton Greaves Limited Products Offered

6.6.5 Crompton Greaves Limited Recent Development

6.7 Siemens AG

6.6.1 Siemens AG Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Siemens AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Siemens AG Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Siemens AG Products Offered

6.7.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

6.8 General Electric

6.8.1 General Electric Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 General Electric Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 General Electric Products Offered

6.8.5 General Electric Recent Development

6.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

6.9.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Products Offered

6.9.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Development

6.10 Mitsubishi Electric

6.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Products Offered

6.10.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

6.11 VEM Group

6.11.1 VEM Group Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 VEM Group Traction Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 VEM Group Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 VEM Group Products Offered

6.11.5 VEM Group Recent Development

6.12 Toshiba

6.12.1 Toshiba Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Toshiba Traction Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Toshiba Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Toshiba Products Offered

6.12.5 Toshiba Recent Development

6.13 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne

6.13.1 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Traction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Traction Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Products Offered

6.13.5 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Recent Development

Chapter Seven: Traction Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Traction Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Traction Equipment

7.4 Traction Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Traction Equipment Distributors List

8.3 Traction Equipment Customers

Chapter Nine: Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Ten: Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Traction Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Traction Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Traction Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Traction Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Traction Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Traction Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Traction Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Traction Equipment by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Traction Equipment by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Traction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Traction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Traction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

Chapter Eleven: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

