Omega 3 fatty acids Market by Top players, Regions, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2026

The positive clinical research, along with increasing health awareness, regulative recognition and improvement of standard of living in several countries is propelling the growth of global Omega 3 fatty acids market.

Omega 3 fatty acids is a combination of 15 different fat molecules, out of which omega-3 fatty acid (EPA) and omega-3 (DHA) are the vital ones. Omega 3 fatty acids have several vital functions together with regulation of passage of every nutrients and waste products across the cell wall. These acids are primarily found in fish, flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, protoctist and different plant oils. A significant valuable portion of the global Omega 3 fatty acids market volume springs from fish and only small low half from the protoctist. Owing to the depleting fish provide, protoctist are expected to be the foremost promising supply of Omega three fatty acids in the close future.

The global Omega 3 fatty acids market is doing fine due to the fast economic development across the globe. Also, rise in demand for supplements and practical foods can boost the expansion of Omega 3 fatty acids market in the forecast period. Rising economies like India, China, and different Asian countries are payment on pharmaceutical sector, thus, attracting the most important market players to take a position in these regions. However, the restricted provide of fish that has Omega 3 fatty acids and enhanced levels of contamination in fish will act as a barrier to the growth of global Omega 3 fatty acids market.

Despite the general growth of Omega 3 fatty acids market, the market in Europe and the USA is slightly down from the previous years, indicating the maturity of market in these regions. The pet & animal feed sector has ablated slightly, whereas the opposite applications like supplements foods and formulas have shown growth in Europe. Even though European market is mature, a massive majority of individuals don’t get enough EPA and DHA to support their health. Hence, the demand for EPA and DHA supplements can grow with its recognition in the forecast period, contributory to the growth of global Omega 3 fatty acids market.

The global Omega 3 fatty acids market is categorized into several segmentation including application overview and regional overview. On the basis of application overview, the global Omega 3 fatty acids market is segregated into pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, supplements & functional foods, pet & animal feed, and others. Looping onto the regional overview, the global Omega 3 fatty acids market is a wide range to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa.

Key segments of the global Omega 3 fatty acids market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Supplements & Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Infant formulas

Pet & Animal Feed

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East & Africa

