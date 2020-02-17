Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market by Size, Market Growth , Leading Players and Forecast to 2028

The recent improvement in bandwidth cost has vastly increased the consumption of internet across different regions; however, its limited availability has given rise to traffic congestion and latency issues. Today, approx. 50% volume of content consumed over the internet, globally, is served by CDNs. Thus, proportion of the internet traffic served by CDNs is expected to grow more than 60% by 2028.

A content delivery network or content distribution network (CDN) is a large distributed system of proxy servers deployed in multiple data centers via Internet. The goal of a CDN is to serve content to end-users with high availability and high performance. CDNs serve a large fraction of the Internet content today including web objects (text, graphics and scripts), downloadable objects (media files, software, documents), applications (e-commerce, portals),live streaming media, on-demand streaming media, and social networks. The usage of Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) is rapidly growing in the era of mobile and app-based internet. The effort to simplify navigation and improve user experience is taken both by vendors and network operators.

Factors that are driving the market are fast browsing rate with less loading time and also the product associated with lowering cost to help desk. SEO benefits existing in the field also act as a major driving factor in content delivery network market. This is in turn increasing the market and proportion of service. Although several factors such as blocked access, security concerns and complexity of the system are restraining factors for the growth of the market.

CDN market in various industrial sectors, audience with mobile CDNs and pricing technique are the key factors which are affecting the overall market to a great extent

The market of affective computing is segmented on the basis of application, industrial sector, and by service and functionalities. Geographically the market is segmented into North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, RoE), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, Australia, China, Korea, RoAPAC) and Rest of World (Latin America, MENA and Africa). The key providers of Content delivery network providers include IOL Netcom, Aksh optifibre, Accelion etc.

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. In-depth profiling of companies

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products' demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

