Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Projections and Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2028

Internet of things (IoT) solutions enables wireless connectivity of devices which is changing the way people live and interact within their environment. Various IoT developments and the meteoric rise of smart devices and cloud based software and apps are transforming nearly every aspect of our lives.

The global internet of things market constitute of various wired and wireless technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Near Field Communication, Zigbee, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) and so on. Various components that are used to establish the internet of things network such as sensors, device gateway, LAN, Router, Switch, Cloud also forms the internet of things market.

Key findings

It is expected that globally up to 50 billion ‘smart’ devices, ranging from cars and parking meters to coffee machines and combine harvesters could be connected to the internet by 2028, whereas, in 2010 the number of connected devices was 12.5 billion globally.The major drivers are increasing awareness levels of the consumers for wearable technology and smart home appliances. The rising demand for increasing efficiency from the manufacturing industry is the major driving force.

Some key companies covered include

1. Alcatel-Lucent S.A

2. AT&T INC.

3. Cisco System Inc.

4. Huawei Technologies CO. LTD

5. Nxp Semiconductors NV

6. International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)

7. Google, INC.

8. Intel Corporation

9. Qualcomm Incorporated

10. Gemalto NV

