Network Monitoring Market Opportunity Ahead of Earnings with Zenoss Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, CALIENT Technologies, NETGEAR, Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd., and More

Global network monitoring market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of key Market Players are-: Gigamon, NETSCOUT, Ixia, VIAVI Solutions Inc., APCON, Garland Technology, Broadcom, Juniper Networks Inc., Big Switch Networks Inc., Zenoss Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, CALIENT Technologies, NETGEAR, Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Cisco.

Major industries employ network monitoring services to regulate their traffic and follow the regulations set forth by the authorities

The increase in demand for constant monitoring of networks due to increasing security concerns about the data is also driving the market growth

Market is majorly restrained due to the availability of free-to-use network monitoring tools

Efficiency of work is affected due to the massive handling of network monitoring which acts as a major restraint for the market growth

By Offering (Equipment, Solutions & Services),

By Bandwidth (1-10 GBPS, 40 GBPS, 100 GBPS), By Technology (Ethernet, Fiber Optic, InfiniBand),

By End-User (Enterprises, Telecommunications Industry, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Chapter 1 Overview of Network Monitoring Market

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Network Monitoring Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Network Monitoring Market

To study and forecast the market size of Strategy Consulting in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

