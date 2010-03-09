Global Water Purifier Market, by Technology, End-Users, Sales Channel, Region; Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

The increasing population and the rising level of pollution are some of the other factors that are predicted to support the development of the market in the near future. In addition to this, the rise in the prevalence of several water-borne diseases, particularly in several under-developed and developing economies is another factor propelling the market growth in the near future.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Water Purifiers Market was valued at US$ 41.82 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 91.25 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global water purifier market in 2017.

Deteriorating quality of water is driving the Global Water Purifiers market

Water from various surface sources is frequently contaminated by microbes. While groundwater is normally safer, even groundwater can get contaminated by harmful chemicals from human activities as well as natural environment. Rainwater that is captured by a rooftop harvesting system or small catchment dams is relatively safe. The process of water purification is generally carried out by the processes of filtration, flocculation, coagulation, clarification, aeration, adsorption, chlorination, sedimentation, etc. The processes can be customised as well as innovative water purification methods and products can be introduced. Thus, various types of advance water purifiers are entering the market.

Increasing human needs for food, water, and energy has become of the challenge for our society in the 21st century. Rapid population growth, land usage, propelling economic activities, and climate change are augmenting pressures on the quantity and quality of water resources, deteriorating quality of water. Deteriorating water quality and environmental sustainability has arisen as a global concern, causing disturbances in water usage, ecosystem functioning & health and the biodiversity. Freshwater demand is predicted to increase across the globe in next five years owing to changing consumption patterns which includes shifting diet trends towards highly water intensive foods such as meat. Social and environmental pressures result in growing movement for industries to reduce its wastewater and treat it before discharge. Water purifiers is now seen as a potential product, recycling of waste water after suitable treatment, can provide economic and financial benefits which is driving the global water purifiers market over the forecast period.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Scope of the Report

The Global Water Purifiers market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-users and sales channel. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Gravity Based, and Sediment Filters. RO Purifiers was the largest segment in the Global Water Purifiers market in 2017, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025. On the end-users basis, the market is segmented into Household, Commercial, and Industrial. Household accounted for the largest segment in the Global Water Purifiers market in 2017. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into Retail Distributors, Online Suppliers and Direct to Customers.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global water purifiers market in 2017 with a market share of 29.59% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 10% during 2018-2025.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Unilever N.V., LG Electronics, EcoWater Systems LLC, 3M Purification, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., A.O. Smith Corporation, GE Appliances, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC and COWAY CO., LTD. are the key players in manufacturing water purifier globally. In terms of product offerings, Unilever N.V. and LG Electronics are the major players in the market, providing water purifiers.

Market Segmentation: Global Water Purifiers Market

By Technology

• RO Purifiers

• UV Purifiers

• Gravity Based

• Sediment Filters

By End-User

• Household

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Sales Channels

• Retail Distributors

• Online Suppliers

• Direct to Customers

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Global Water Purifiers market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Others

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o U.A.E

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Product Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Research methodology

3. Executive summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.1.1. Vendor matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry impact and forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2017

4.7. Growth potential analysis,2017

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

5. Global Water Purifiers Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.1.2. By Volume (Million Units)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology

5.2.1.1. RO Water Purifiers

5.2.1.2. UV Water Purifiers

5.2.1.3. Gravity Based Water Purifiers

5.2.1.4. Sediment Filters

5.2.2. By End-Users

5.2.2.1. Industrial

5.2.2.2. Commercial

5.2.2.3. Household

5.2.3. By Sales Channel

5.2.3.1. Retail Distributors

5.2.3.2. Online Suppliers

5.2.3.3. Direct to Consumers

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.4.1. North America (U.S., Canada and Rest of North America)

5.2.4.2. Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Netherlands, Spain and RoE)

5.2.4.3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and RoAPAC)

5.2.4.4. Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and RoLATAM)

5.2.4.5. Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa and RoMEA)

6. Water Purifiers Market, By Technology

6.1. Key Technology Trends

6.2. RO Water Purifiers

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.3. UV Water Purifiers

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.4. Gravity Based Water Purifiers

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.5. Sediment Filters

6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7. Water Purifiers Market, By End-Users

7.1. Key End-User Trends

7.2. Industrial

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.4. Household

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8. Water Purifiers Market, By Sales Channel

8.1. Key Sales Channel Trends

8.2. Retail Distributors

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.3. Online Suppliers

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025,(USD Million) (Million Units)

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.4. Direct to Consumers

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025,(USD Million) (Million Units)

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9. Water Purifiers Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional trends

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-Users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast by Sales Channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.6. U.S.

9.2.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.7. Canada

9.2.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.8. Others

9.2.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.5. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.6. UK

9.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.7. France

9.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.8. Germany

9.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.9. Netherlands

9.3.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.10. Russia

9.3.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.11. Spain

9.3.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.12. Others

9.3.12.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.12.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.12.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.12.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.5. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.6. China

9.4.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.7. India

9.4.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.8. Japan

9.4.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.9. South Korea

9.4.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.10. Others

9.4.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.4.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5. LATAM

9.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.5. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.6. Argentina

9.5.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.7. Brazil

9.5.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.8. Mexico

9.5.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.9. Others

9.5.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.5.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.5. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.6. U.A.E.

9.6.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.7. Saudi Arabia

9.6.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.8. South Africa

9.6.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.9. Others

9.6.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.6.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

10. Company Profile

10.1. 3M Purification, Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Matrix

10.1.3. Key Product landscape

10.1.4. Key Personnel

10.1.5. Key Competitors

10.1.6. Contact Address

10.1.7. SWOT Analysis

10.1.8. Strategic Outlook

10.2. A.O. Smith Corporation

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Matrix

10.2.3. Key Products landscape

10.2.4. Key Personnel

10.2.5. Key Competitors

10.2.6. Contact Address

10.2.7. SWOT Analysis

10.2.8. Strategic Outlook

10.3. COWAY CO., LTD.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Matrix

10.3.3. Key Products landscape

10.3.4. Key Personnel

10.3.5. Key Competitors

10.3.6. Contact Address

10.3.7. SWOT Analysis

10.3.8. Strategic Outlook

10.4. Brita, GmbH

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Matrix

10.4.3. Key Products landscape

10.4.4. Key Personnel

10.4.5. Key Competitors

10.4.6. Contact Address

10.4.7. SWOT Analysis

10.4.8. Strategic Outlook

10.5. Best Water Technology

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Matrix

10.5.3. Key Products landscape

10.5.4. Key Personnel

10.5.5. Key Competitors

10.5.6. Contact Address

10.5.7. SWOT Analysis

10.5.8. Strategic Outlook

10.6. EcoWater Systems LLC

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Matrix

10.6.3. Key Products landscape

10.6.4. Key Personnel

10.6.5. Key Competitors

10.6.6. Contact Address

10.6.7. SWOT Analysis

10.6.8. Strategic Outlook

10.7. Eureka Forbes Ltd.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Matrix

10.7.3. Key Products landscape

10.7.4. Key Personnel

10.7.5. Key Competitors

10.7.6. Contact Address

10.7.7. SWOT Analysis

10.7.8. Strategic Outlook

10.8. GE Appliances

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Matrix

10.8.3. Key Products landscape

10.8.4. Key Personnel

10.8.5. Key Competitors

10.8.6. Contact Address

10.8.7. SWOT Analysis

10.8.8. Strategic Outlook

10.9. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Matrix

10.9.3. Key Products landscape

10.9.4. Key Personnel

10.9.5. Key Competitors

10.9.6. Contact Address

10.9.7. SWOT Analysis

10.9.8. Strategic Outlook

10.10. Ion Exchange

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Matrix

10.10.3. Key Products landscape

10.10.4. Key Personnel

10.10.5. Key Competitors

10.10.6. Contact Address

10.10.7. SWOT Analysis

10.10.8. Strategic Outlook

10.11. Kent RO Systems Ltd.

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Matrix

10.11.3. Key Products landscape

10.11.4. Key Personnel

10.11.5. Key Competitors

10.11.6. Contact Address

10.11.7. SWOT Analysis

10.11.8. Strategic Outlook

10.12. Kinetico Inc.

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Matrix

10.12.3. Key Products landscape

10.12.4. Key Personnel

10.12.5. Key Competitors

10.12.6. Contact Address

10.12.7. SWOT Analysis

10.12.8. Strategic Outlook

10.13. LG Electronics

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Matrix

10.13.3. Key Products landscape

10.13.4. Key Personnel

10.13.5. Key Competitors

10.13.6. Contact Address

10.13.7. SWOT Analysis

10.13.8. Strategic Outlook

10.14. TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Matrix

10.14.3. Key Products landscape

10.14.4. Key Personnel

10.14.5. Key Competitors

10.14.6. Contact Address

10.14.7. SWOT Analysis

10.14.8. Strategic Outlook

10.15. Unilever N.V.

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Matrix

10.15.3. Key Products landscape

10.15.4. Key Personnel

10.15.5. Key Competitors

10.15.6. Contact Address

10.15.7. SWOT Analysis

10.15.8. Strategic Outlook

10.16. Philip Electronics

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial Matrix

10.16.3. Key Products landscape

10.16.4. Key Personnel

10.16.5. Key Competitors

10.16.6. Contact Address

10.16.7. SWOT Analysis

10.16.8. Strategic Outlook

10.17. Pentair Inc.

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial Matrix

10.17.3. Key Products landscape

10.17.4. Key Personnel

10.17.5. Key Competitors

10.17.6. Contact Address

10.17.7. SWOT Analysis

10.17.8. Strategic Outlook

