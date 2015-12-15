Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market 2026 Massive Demand by World | IBM, Jive Software, Lithium, Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, Netsuite, Pegasystems, Sap and SugarCRM.

The overall global social CRM market is expected be $ +2 billion in 2014 and forecasted to be $ +17 billion by 2020 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +51% for 2020 to 2026.

Major forces driving this Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market are the rising focus on customer engagement, emerging SMEs, social platforms and the recognition of sharing ideas on a real time basis. Enterprises are coming up with solutions for Social Monitoring, Social Listening, Social Middleware, Social Management and Social Measurement for providing the best in class customer experience to the customers. Today, Social CRM is not limited only for increasing sales and improving marketing activities, but to bring in more customer engagement with the enterprises.

Social CRM is an evolution of CRM, which uses social media services, techniques, and technology to enable organizations engage with their target customers. It is a business strategy, supported by technology platform, business processes, and social network, which helps to engage customers in a collaborative manner to provide mutual benefits to both parties. Social CRM has various applications including marketing, sales, customer services, social engagement with prospective customers, and social support to customers.

Top Key Player of Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market:-

IBM, Jive Software, Lithium, Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, Netsuite, Pegasystems, Sap and SugarCRM.

Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 is well explained.

Report covers Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope.

The major highlights of the global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market research report:

It offers a collection of prime information of the global market

Business profiles of leading key players, traders, and investor

Economic analysis of the global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market

Government regulations and political stability around the market.

Detailed analysis of client preferences and industry awareness

