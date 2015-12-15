Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market 2020-2026 Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, CIMS, Simplicant, Zoho, Insightly, Freshdesk, Newton Software

A new market research report, titled “Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) Software” has been encompassed to our depository. One of the foremost factors driving the expansion of this market is the budding market for Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) Software. The swelling population has led to an avaricious claim for the features and this will drive the market globally.

Candidate relationship management software, also known as candidate experience software, helps HR personnel, recruitment professionals, and hiring managers deliver candidate engagement solutions. These recruiting solutions provide candidates with personalized candidate experiences, leading to improved candidate engagement in the hiring process.

Recruiters and HR personnel employ candidate relationship solutions to maintain an engaged talent pipeline, making it easier to provide qualified candidates for open positions.

Top Key Players:

Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, CIMS, Simplicant, Zoho, Insightly, Freshdesk, Newton Software, Pipedrive, Sage, Infusionsoft, ProsperWorks, NetSuite, TeamWox, SalesNexus, Act, Hubspot, Maximizer, Salesboom, SugarCRM, Nutshell, BASE

Candidate relationship management should not be confused with CRM software; although they provide similar solutions, candidate relationship management improves the candidate experience. Candidate relationship management software is often provided as part of a recruitment marketing platform and often integrate with applicant tracking system (ATS) software and job board software.

The market based on regional classification is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa markets.

