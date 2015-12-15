Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2020-2026 | Accenture, Accretive Health, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Genpact Ltd.       

Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing is a procedure which includes the outsourcing of particular operational requirements to most suitable third party vendors. Healthcare BPO is a solution for clienteles to adopt intelligent approaches that will support the organization by reducing the cost pressures and increasing the overall productivity. The significance of healthcare business process outsourcing services is towards carrying compact management costs for healthcare providers and improving patient satisfaction.

Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +315 Billion and at a CAGR of +9% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The important growth opportunities in the market have also been studied and the ways these opportunities will raise the market growth have also been encapsulated. In the last sections of the report, the manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market has been presented.

Top Key Players:

Accenture plc, Accretive Health, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Genpact Ltd., Infosys BPO Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Quintiles, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Xerox Corp.

Players in the market are involved in providing reliable and cost-effective services across various sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecommunications, and healthcare. Businesses operating in these industries prefer to incorporate business process outsourcing as part of their business strategy, in order to allow them to focus on their core competencies and ultimately increase their productivity.

Businesses engaging in business process outsourcing can choose to outsource specific services or business functions based on individual requirements. These contain payroll, IT, logistics, and legal services. Reduction in labor costs as well as reducing and/or eliminating overheads arising from human resource and equipment are some of the potential benefits of outsourcing.

