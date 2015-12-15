K-12 Online Education Market Growing with CAGR of +27% with profiling Top companies like K12, Pearson, White Hat Management, Georg von, Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut

K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It also refers to the Elementary and Secondary education. Elementary education starts at the age of five or six. Secondary education is for children aged 12 to 18. Secondary school generally takes place in a high school, which is often divided into junior and senior high. Junior high is for those aged 12 to 15 and senior high for students aged 15 to 18.

An erudite study of K-12 Online Education market has been published by The Research Insights. The report features distinctive market trends. An elaborative study of the crucial market parameters tend to analyze progression of the industries. Moreover, the report gives penetrative insights into exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis which renders accurate market data information.

The Global K-12 Online Education Market is accounted by 2027 growing at a CAGR of +27% during the forecast period.

Get Sample copy of this Report @: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=6417

Online education is quite different from the traditional concept of education, which involves a school building, a classroom with rows of desks, and a teacher standing next to a chalkboard. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Management, Georg von, Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut

The cumulative primary and secondary education process in the United States is known as K-12 education. To improve the educational outcomes, many school districts and states in the US are turning to online learning. With the new millennium, online learning at K-12 level has grown from an experiment to a movement. Different types of online education programs are being implemented in the US, such as state virtual schools, charter schools2, multidistrict programs, single district programs, programs run by universities, blended programs, private schools, and consortium based programs to name some of the most common program types. Following the developments in the United States, the availability and popularity of online education in Europe are on the rise.

Get up to 20% Discount on this Report @:

https://www.theresearchinsights.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=6417

In addition to corporate strategies, the K-12 Online Education market also sheds light on significant factors that are working either as market driving or market restraining factors, thus hampering the progress of the industries. Moreover, in order to attain a higher economic outcome, the report also focuses on significant sales strategies to accelerate the process of company productivity. Moreover, the report addresses issues on competitive expansions such as research and development activities, online and offline activities, recent product launches, taken up by the leading key players across the globe. Research reports further also provides with effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level – for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market – key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance – market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy – M&A’s, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

For More Information:

https://www.theresearchinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=6417

Table of Contents:

Global K-12 Online Education Market Research Report

Chapter 1 K-12 Online Education Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC