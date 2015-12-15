Programmatic Advertising Market and Companies like AOL Advertising, App Nexus, Ad Roll, Adobe Systems, Adingo, Beeswax, Connexity, DataXu , DoubleClick, Flurry, Media Math, Rubicon Project

Programmatic marketing is seen as the future of advertising on the web, with Google targeting 60% of digital advertising budgets spent on Programmatic by next year. According to Forrester, programmatic will account for the majority of all digital advertising spending over the next few years.

Programmatic marketing opens up a series of opportunities, which would not be possible if ad placement was done manually, as it has been done in the past. It allows advertisers to procure digital media without having to pre-negotiate a price, so they pay only for the relevant impression that they actually receive. They can also sign up for a minimum number of impressions or a minimum budget, which makes digital advertising more flexible, and they can buy digital media across publishers, which reduced administration costs

The Programmatic Advertising market is projected to grow by 2027, at a CAGR of +32% during the forecast period.

The Research Insights issued new statistical data titled as Programmatic Advertising market. The report gives a detailed description of factual records in addition to a penetrative insight into existing strategies along with future predictions about Programmatic Advertising industries. The report scrutinizes market scope by means of primary and secondary research techniques, used to provide effective data to make ensure erudite business decisions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, AOL Advertising, App Nexus, Ad Roll, Adobe Systems, Adingo, Beeswax, Connexity, DataXu , DoubleClick, Flurry, Media Math, Rubicon Project.

The report highlights most optimal solutions for improving performance of industries, effective sales approaches. The internal and external factors which are responsible for driving or restraining the growth of the industries have been analyzed to understand the challenges and strengths of the businesses. The focal point of industries have been presented by providing effective approaches to unveil potential global customers. Different models for evaluation of risks and challenges also form part of the report, which thus ensures targeted solutions for improving industry performance.

The report also examines rising productivity, applications, and end-users by providing comprehensive information on different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India. This provides an in-depth knowledge on Programmatic Advertising sector. Furthermore, the important company profiles have been studied from the point of view of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis techniques. Furthermore, the report also estimates the technologies, trends, tools as well as standard operating procedures, which are key drivers for market progression. In addition to this, the report also focuses on some significant market impeding factors. The report thus presents an aerial view of market upsurges and restraints. Furthermore, it provides different strategies such as, Programmatic Advertising to accelerate the number of global client base.

